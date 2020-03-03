Here are 6 lingering questions in Rangers camp

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Some known issues in Rangers camp are still awaiting clarity. Here are six unknowns that are lingering in Spring Training. What we knew The Rangers are going to give Nick Solak every chance to win a job in center field.

What we don’t know

What is the club going to do with Danny Santana if Solak wins the job?

Santana was the Rangers' Player of the Year last season. His two best positions besides center field are shortstop and second base, currently occupied by Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor. Since Santana is a switch-hitter, he could spell Willie Calhoun, Joey Gallo and Shin-Soo Choo against left-handed pitching. Third and first base do not appear to be desirable spots for him. The Rangers might be better served desiring his offense over his versatility.

What we knew

The first base job is wide open.

What we don’t know

What happens if neither Ronald Guzmán or Greg Bird win the job?

As of Tuesday morning, Guzmán was 3-for-17 at the plate and Bird was hitless in 13 at-bats. It is still early in the Cactus League season, but the Rangers would still like to see one of these two seize the job. Otherwise one fallback position could be moving Todd Frazier to first base and going with either Nick Solak, Matt Duffy or Isiah Kiner-Falefa at third base. Solak is going to start getting action at third in the next week or so. Right-handed-hitting Sam Travis will also get a look at first base.

What we know

Robinson Chirinos and Jeff Mathis are the leading candidates at catcher.

What we don’t know

Are the non-roster guys a serious threat to win a job?

Blake Swihart was once a top prospect for the Red Sox, and the Rangers want to see if his unfulfilled offensive potential allows him to hit his way onto the team. Nick Ciuffo has been impressive early. He was the Rays' No. 1 pick in the 2013 MLB Draft, but he has never hit enough to stick in the big leagues. Ciuffo has made some changes with his swing and he has shown some power this spring. Tim Federowicz is off to a strong start in Cactus League games, while Jose Trevino is sidelined with a hairline fracture in his right index finger.

What we knew

Scott Heineman is the leading candidate to be the fourth outfielder.

What we don’t know

Could Eli White or Adolis García win a job?

White is an intriguing player, a former infielder who is now focused on center field. Manager Chris Woodward said White has the athleticism to be an elite defensive center fielder, and his offense started to come on at the end of last season at Nashville. García, a former star in Cuba, offers potential right-handed power. Heineman is going to be tough to beat: a right-handed hitter with a.307 average and an .814 OPS in 149 Triple-A games.

What we knew

José Leclerc is the likely closer.

What we don’t know

Is there anybody who could unseat him?

Cody Allen was a premier closer for the Indians in 2013-17, and the Rangers have hopes of the right-hander regaining his former prowess. That would create some options for the late innings, but he has been held back by some elbow soreness. Rafael Montero is a possibility. He had a 2.48 ERA in 22 games for the Rangers last season and has possibly the best fastball command on the staff. His changeup is also plus and he is working on tightening his slider for another swing-and-miss pitch.

What we know

The Rangers have 25 candidates for the bullpen.

What we don’t know

Who is going to step forward and win jobs?

Woodward said the Rangers aren’t looking at results right now as much as what the pitchers look like as far as stuff and mechanics. The results will become more important with each passing day. The club will be watching right-hander Nick Goody and left-hander Joely Rodríguez closely. They were key acquisitions in the offseason, and the Rangers would like their confidence reaffirmed in Spring Training. Goody is scoreless through three outings.

Among the other pitchers who did not allow a run through the Rangers' first 10 games are right-handers Luke Farrell, Jimmy Herget, Derek Law and Edinson Volquez, and left-handers Brett Martin and James Jones. But right-hander Jonathan Hernández has allowed three runs over four innings, and he is still impressing with the work he has done this spring. He is pushing hard for a bullpen spot.

T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.