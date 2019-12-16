Texas' Top 10 defensive gems of the '10s are ...

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers made their share of sparkling defensive plays over the past decade. They had a Gold Glove third baseman in Adrian Beltre and a slick-fielding shortstop in Elvis Andrus. They had Josh Hamilton roaming the outfield with unmatched athletic ability. They also had some center fielders with

They had a Gold Glove third baseman in Adrian Beltre and a slick-fielding shortstop in Elvis Andrus. They had Josh Hamilton roaming the outfield with unmatched athletic ability. They also had some center fielders with great speed, including Delino DeShields, over the past five seasons.

The Rangers have had many defensive players who could show up well on a highlight reel; here are 10 catches that stand out.

1. Hamilton's clutch division-race catch

Oct. 1, 2015

In Hamilton’s second go-round with the Rangers, the American League West race was going right down to the wire. With the Rangers needing to win every game, Josh Hamilton made a terrific catch on Shane Victorino’s long fly ball to left in the second inning. The Rangers won that game, 5-3, against the Angels before clinching the division on the final game of the season.

2. DeShields' smashing grab

June 5, 2018

In a play Statcast rated as having only a 6 percent catch probability, Delino DeShields took away an extra-base hit and an RBI from Oakland’s Stephen Piscotty. The Rangers trailed, 2-0, at the time but rallied for a 7-4 victory at Globe Life Park.

3. DeShields home run robbery

Aug. 28, 2019

DeShields made another superb catch at the wall, this time taking a home run away from Brian Goodwin at Angel Stadium. The Rangers ended up winning this game, 3-0.

4. Hamilton, meet wall. Wall, meet Hamilton.

Oct. 15, 2011

The Rangers wrapped up the 2011 AL Championship Series with a 15-5 Game 6 victory over the Tigers. Josh Hamilton made a spectacular defensive play by crashing into the left-field wall to snag Ryan Raburn’s long fly ball in one of many run-ins he had with walls over the years.

5. Four stars for Gallo

May 16, 2018

Joey Gallo was playing left field against the Mariners when he made a big impression on Statcast, covering 75 feet in 4.4 seconds to make this sliding catch on Dee Gordon’s fly ball. Statcast rated it a four-star catch. The Rangers won this game 5-1.

6. Gentry saves the game

April 16, 2013

Craig Gentry had excellent speed, and it served him well on defense. The Cubs had two on with two out in the ninth when Gentry's diving catch took a hit away from Darwin Barney for the final out of a 4-2 win.

7. Beltre's versatility

April 8, 2016

Adrian Beltre gobbled up many ground balls as the Rangers' third baseman, but he was also superb at running after pop flies down the left-field line. This one came in the fourth inning of a 7-3 victory over the Angels.

8. Hamilton wastes no time

May 27, 2015

Hamilton was playing only his third game of the season after being re-acquired from the Angels and the Rangers were still concerned about his health, but he quickly proved himself with this first-inning catch against the Indians' Jason Kipnis.

9. Desmond dives

April 12, 2016

Ian Desmond had almost no experience playing the outfield when the Rangers signed him as a free agent in 2016, but he agreed to make the switch. This diving catch to rob Kyle Seager of the Mariners came early in his apprenticeship.

10. Andrus' brilliant diving stop

April 16, 2019

Shortstop Elvis Andrus made many great plays for the Rangers over the decade, this double play against the Angels among them. It came in a 5-0 shutout by Mike Minor, who showed his appreciation.

T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.