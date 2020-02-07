Who will earn final spots on TB's 26-man roster?
ST. PETERSBURG -- With most of their young core returning in 2020, the Rays won’t have many position battles to sort out when they open camp on Thursday in Port Charlotte, Fla. But with rosters expanding, Tampa Bay will have to make a couple of key decisions to make before
ST. PETERSBURG -- With most of their young core returning in 2020, the Rays won’t have many position battles to sort out when they open camp on Thursday in Port Charlotte, Fla. But with rosters expanding, Tampa Bay will have to make a couple of key decisions to make before Opening Day on March 26 against the Pirates.
Let’s take a look at the position and roster battles Tampa Bay will face during Spring Training.
Who will be the backup catcher?
We know that
Since being acquired from the D-backs in 2018, Perez, 27, has shown flashes of being a quality secondary backstop but has struggled to stay healthy. He hit .284 with one home run in 24 games in ’18, but a left hamstring injury ultimately ended his season. In ‘19, Perez had a .672 OPS in 22 games, but he lost his job to
After d’Arnaud signed with the Braves in free agency, Tampa Bay decided to add Smith and Herrmann to provide depth and competition during Spring Training. Smith, 31, is a four-year veteran who spent the 2019 season with the Angels, during which he hit five home runs and finished with a .710 OPS in 67 games. Herrmann, 32, spent part of last season with the A’s, hitting .202 in 30 games.
With a good spring, either of them could become the team’s primary backup catcher. If that happens, Perez would play regularly at Triple-A Durham and be an option in case of injury. If Perez wins the job out of spring, Herrmann and Smith could choose to accept an assignment to Durham in case the Rays need them later in the season.
Which pitcher rounds out the staff?
After leading the Majors with a 3.65 ERA, the Rays didn’t make any changes to their pitching staff. Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Charlie Morton, Yonny Chirinos and Ryan Yarbrough are the projected starters, barring injury.
In addition, Tampa Bay has seven relievers who are safe bets to make the Opening Day roster: Emilio Pagán, Nick Anderson, Diego Castillo, Chaz Roe, Oliver Drake, Colin Poche and José Alvarado. If those 12 pitchers make the Opening Day roster, as expected, the Rays would be left with one more spot.
Tampa Bay could either add another pitcher to the bullpen or start the season with a six-man rotation in order to ease the workload. If the Rays go with another reliever,
“We’re talented,” Cash said. “We have to find a way to keep them healthy. It certainly will be nice to have a good start like we did last year. A lot of that is going to depend on our health.”
What about the last few spots on the bench?
The main focus of the Rays’ offseason was to find more offense, and they believe they have accomplished it with the newly acquired
Because of those additions, Tampa Bay will have to make some tough decisions as it finalizes the position player group. The Rays have 11 locks to make the Opening Day roster: Willy Adames, Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows, Yandy Díaz, Ji-Man Choi, Kevin Kiermaier, Martínez, Tsutsugo, Renfroe, Zunino and the winner of the backup catcher job.
But the last two spots on the bench will be up for grabs during Spring Training.
The infield situation is a bit more crowded.
Juan Toribio covers the Rays for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @juanctoribio.