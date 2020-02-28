Inbox: How is Honeywell's rehab going?

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Opening Day is less than a month away, and there are still a few questions regarding what the Rays’ roster will look like on March 26 against the Pirates. Let’s dive into some of those questions in this week’s Inbox.

Do you have an update on Honeywell? — BigJoeOG (@BigJoeOG) February 27, 2020

Perfect timing with this one. Brent Honeywell Jr. threw his first bullpen session of the spring on Friday, and the right-hander said he was “extremely happy” with how it went. The Rays' No. 6 prospect per MLB Pipeline threw 15 pitches -- all fastballs -- and 14 landed for strikes, a good indicator that his command was still there.

“I got out of it what I thought I should get out of it, if not more,” Honeywell said. “It was good to be back up there, for sure. I felt at home a little bit. I felt like I was in the right place, where I’m supposed to be, so it was an exciting day for sure.”

Honeywell hasn’t pitched in a game since 2017 due to Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in ‘18 and a fracture in the elbow in ‘19 suffered as he rehabbed. Because of the injuries, the Rays will be careful and patient with the 24-year-old. The tentative plan is for Honeywell to throw bullpen sessions on Tuesday and Friday, and there won’t be any rush to continue his progression. Honeywell and the medical staff will be in constant communication to make sure he’s progressing well.

“Today was a big leap, mentally-wise,” Honeywell said. “I couldn’t have done any of this stuff without our training staff, our Minor Leagues and [Major Leagues]. Having everyone here from [general manager Erik Neander] down, in my back pocket, I appreciate every bit of it.”

Is there any chance that Arozarena beats out Margot for the last outfield spot? Randy’s looked really good so far this spring. — Thomas Lane (@TLane87) February 28, 2020

While Randy Arozarena has certainly opened some eyes with his early spring performance, it’s safe to assume that Manuel Margot will be on the Opening Day roster. Margot will be a big piece in the outfield due to his ability to hit left-handed pitching and play elite defense.

Arozarena, however, is making a case of his own to make the Opening Day roster. He has displayed his ability to barrel baseballs and has shown his heads-up baserunning. It’s likely that Arozarena, the Rays' No. 17 prospect, will begin the season at Triple-A Durham in order to get consistent playing time. But he’s proving that he should get a chance to contribute at the big league level at some point during the ‘20 season.

Is it possible that we see Franco play again this spring training after his start tomorrow? — Nathan Slotnick (@jew_bears) February 27, 2020

Yes. The Rays have two more split-squad days over the next four weeks, meaning there’s a good chance Wander Franco , the No. 1 prospect in baseball, could get into some more game action after his start against the Nationals on Friday. It’s uncertain just how many appearances he’ll make, but the Wander show will continue into March. Franco picked up his first Grapefruit League hit on Friday with a single in the sixth

The team looks great so far this spring? What’s its biggest weakness? Catcher? — David C (@Mr_Spotts) February 28, 2020

This Rays team doesn’t have many holes. But if you had to pick a spot, catcher would probably be the right answer. Mike Zunino is looking to have a bounce-back season in 2020, and the early signs have been positive. The backup situation remains fluid, but Michael Perez and non-roster invitees Kevan Smith and Chris Herrmann have also shown good things. While there are some question marks heading into the season, the Rays feel good about their depth. Only time will tell.

Any updates on the position competitions for backup catcher, bullpen, bench? — Mark Dubin (@Markdoob26) February 28, 2020

It's still too early to make any calls on the competitions, but some players have stood out. Smith, Perez and Herrmann continue to battle at the catcher position; bullpen candidates Peter Fairbanks , Andrew Kittredge and Jalen Beeks have had really good starts to the spring; and Daniel Robertson and Arozarena continue to apply some pressure at the end of the bench. Competitions should heat up over the next two weeks.