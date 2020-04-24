NESN to air every Red Sox '04 postseason win

BOSTON -- The postseason that might never be topped in Red Sox history will be there for fans to relive on NESN over the next two weeks. The year we speak of is 2004, when Boston at last snapped an 86-year World Series championship drought. NESN will air every win

BOSTON -- The postseason that might never be topped in Red Sox history will be there for fans to relive on NESN over the next two weeks.

The year we speak of is 2004, when Boston at last snapped an 86-year World Series championship drought.

NESN will air every win from that magical playoff run starting on Monday night, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series sweep of the Angels. Each game will start at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Curt Schilling led the Red Sox to victory in Game 1 in Anaheim, but he also reinjured his right ankle late in that game, which became a major factor for the rest of that year’s postseason.

In Game 2 of that ALDS on Tuesday, you can watch Pedro Martinez outduel Bartolo Colon.

The best game of that series airs on Wednesday, when David Ortiz won the Game 3 clincher with a walk-off homer to left that vaulted the Red Sox into the AL Championship Series against the Yankees.

On Thursday, it's on to the ALCS with the epic Game 4 -- known best for the steal by Dave Roberts that saved the season. Big Papi ended the instant classic with a walk-off homer in the 12th.

On May 1, there is another classic. That would be Game 5, when Ortiz again ends the game with one swing -- this time in the 14th inning.

And on May 2, you get Schilling and his bloody sock forcing the amazing series to a Game 7.

On May 3, NESN will take a quick break from the 2004 postseason to broadcast Game 5 of the 1986 World Series, when Dave Henderson smashed a home run against the Angels when the Red Sox were one strike from elimination. That game will start at 7 p.m. ET.

Starting on May 4, NESN will continue with the rest of the 2004 postseason. That schedule will be released next week.

Ian Browne has covered the Red Sox for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @IanMBrowne and Facebook.