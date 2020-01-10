Sox strike deals with JBJ, 3 relievers (sources)

The Red Sox avoided arbitration with right-handed relievers Matt Barnes, Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree and outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on Friday by agreeing to one-year deals, sources told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Bradley's deal is for $11 million, while Barnes' is worth $3.1 million, Workman's $3.5 million and Hembree's $1.6125

In other Boston arbitration news, star right fielder Mookie Betts agreed to a record $27 million deal, per a source.

Bradley, 29, hit .225/.317/.421 with 21 home runs last season, and he led the American League in putouts and assists in center field.

Barnes, 29, will nearly double his $1.6 million salary from last season -- a year in which he posted a 5-4 record with a 3.78 ERA and four saves in 64 1/3 innings over 70 games.

Hembree, who will be 31 when the 2020 season starts, is looking to bounce back from a '19 campaign in which he was limited to 45 games because of right elbow injuries. He went 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and two saves in 39 2/3 innings. The right-hander receives a slight raise from last season’s $1.3 million salary.

Workman, who is in his final year of arbitration, emerged as the Red Sox’s closer in the second half of last season. He went 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 16 saves in 73 games

The other Red Sox who are arbitration-eligible are outfielder Andrew Benintendi and starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez .