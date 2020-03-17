Where Boston's position battles currently stand
BOSTON -- Before Spring Training was canceled and Opening Day delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, there were some compelling position battles in progress for the Red Sox. Once baseball returns, it will be interesting to see what shape those competitions will take and if the layoff impacts
Once baseball returns, it will be interesting to see what shape those competitions will take and if the layoff impacts some of those involved.
Here are the top battles that are on hold for now.
Backup catcher
Defensive specialist
Though Lucroy seemingly had the inside track upon his arrival, Plawecki didn’t give an inch as the competition evolved, hitting .474 (9-for-19) in 10 games. Lucroy, a former All-Star, hasn’t been close to those numbers during the last couple of seasons as he has battled injuries. However, Lucroy underwent cervical disk replacement surgery on the left side of his neck a few months ago, which left him feeling the best he’s felt in years. He was starting to get into a groove when camp was shut down, going 2-for-2 in his final Spring Training game.
The layoff could benefit Lucroy by allowing him to get more rest. With a 26-man roster, Roenicke said that carrying three catchers is at least a possibility. If the Sox go with two, though, Lucroy’s track record as a hitter probably makes him the favored backup.
Bottom of the rotation
The fifth spot is far less clear, but an opener seems more likely than ever as long as Sale is out. More important than who starts the game in that scenario is who takes on the bulk innings in the middle before turning it over to the back end of the bullpen.
Final bullpen spots
Brandon Workman, Matt Barnes, Hernandez, Josh Taylor, Marcus Walden and Heath Hembree -- those six spots seem set. But that still leaves roughly three spots up for grabs. Brewer,
Brice (3.43 ERA in 2019) is coming off a solid season for the Marlins. Johnson has the flexibility to be a swingman. And lefty Osich might be hurt by the new three-batter minimum rule. The Red Sox likely had a pretty good idea which direction they were going in with all this during camp, but they will want to evaluate how each candidate is throwing once teams are cleared to start working out again.
Right side of the infield
Peraza will determine how much of a logjam this is based on how well he performs on offense. With the Reds two years ago, he was solid with the bat. Last season? Not so much. If Peraza dips back to his ’19 level, Moreland could get the bulk of time at first while Chavis plays his share of second. The Red Sox are high on Peraza’s defense, so the hope is that he hits enough to keep himself in the lineup on a fairly regular basis.
