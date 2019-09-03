Red Sox promote Ferreira, Romero, Scott

The Red Sox announced on Monday multiyear contracts for a trio of front-office executives -- Raquel Ferreira, Eddie Romero and Zack Scott. All three will hold the title of executive vice president and assistant general manager, and they will have expanded roles within the baseball operations department. The moves come

The Red Sox announced on Monday multiyear contracts for a trio of front-office executives -- Raquel Ferreira, Eddie Romero and Zack Scott.

All three will hold the title of executive vice president and assistant general manager, and they will have expanded roles within the baseball operations department. The moves come after the Red Sox named Chaim Bloom their chief baseball officer and promoted Brian O'Halloran to general manager earlier this offseason.

"Even before joining this organization, I knew firsthand that Raquel, Eddie and Zack all have talent to match their great reputations," Bloom said. "Now, in working with them, I also see that they are tremendous people, fiercely dedicated to the success of the Red Sox. Not only will they continue providing terrific leadership in their expanded areas of focus, but they will work together with me and [O'Halloran] on all aspects of our department."

Ferreira, who served as Boston's senior vice president of Major and Minor League operations last season, will be entering her 22nd season with the club in 2020. Romero, meanwhile, will have an increased role in his 15th year with the Red Sox, one that will now include contract negotiations and management of the 40-man roster.

As for Scott, his 2019 duties included overseeing the team's analytics and baseball systems departments, as well as sharing oversight of the sports science program and assisting in player acquisition, contract analysis and strategic initiatives. He's been with the club since 2003.

"While working closely with Raquel, Eddie and Zack for many years, I have directly observed their tremendous contributions to the success of the Red Sox," O'Halloran said. "They are extremely talented executives who work tirelessly to make our organization better. They have been key leaders in developing our organizational culture, and have helped make this a great place to come to work every day. I am thrilled to continue our close collaboration going forward."

