Sox nearing end of managerial search (report)

BOSTON -- With five days until the Red Sox hold their first official workout of Spring Training, the team is moving toward the finish line in naming a new manager.

The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham reported Friday that the Sox have decided to promote Ron Roenicke to the post vacated by Alex Cora, but are waiting until Major League Baseball’s investigation of sign-stealing allegations against the club in 2018 is complete.

A source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that the Red Sox have yet to offer the job to anybody.

“Our managerial search is not yet completed. We will comment at the completion of the search,” said Red Sox vice president of media relations Kevin Gregg.

Amid an offseason that has had a lot of upheaval for the Red Sox, the choice of Roenicke -- the team’s bench coach under Cora the last two seasons -- would certainly be a comforting one.

Also, the 63-year-old Roenicke has previous managerial experience with the Brewers, going 342-331 from 2011-15.

The Red Sox also interviewed at least one other internal candidate in third-base coach Carlos Febles, who managed 904 games in Boston’s farm system.

The club, according to sources, spoke with two external candidates: D-backs bench coach Luis Urueta and former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons.

The Red Sox and Cora mutually decided to part ways on Jan. 14 due to MLB’s findings that he played a central role in the Astros’ sign-stealing investigation.

As for the investigation into the 2018 Red Sox, Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters on Thursday at the Owners Meetings in Orlando, Fla., that he planned on releasing his report before the start of Spring Training.

The leadup to Spring Training has been a whirlwind for the Red Sox, who are still trying to complete the trade of Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers as part of a three-team exchange that also involves the Twins.

The sides agreed to the components of the deal on Tuesday, but the trade hasn’t been finalized yet due to concerns the Red Sox had after viewing the medicals of Twins prospect Brusdar Graterol, who, along with Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo, is supposed to be coming to Boston as part of the blockbuster.

The Red Sox and Twins are trying to bridge the gap with Boston reportedly seeking additional compensation.

