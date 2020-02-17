Notes: Sox set 2020 goals; Roenicke impresses

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- During a Red Sox staff meeting prior to the first full-squad workout Monday morning, which included ownership, the front office, the entire roster and coaching staff, a clear feeling emanated. And it’s one that could serve the Red Sox well heading into a season in which

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- During a Red Sox staff meeting prior to the first full-squad workout Monday morning, which included ownership, the front office, the entire roster and coaching staff, a clear feeling emanated.

And it’s one that could serve the Red Sox well heading into a season in which they are sure to be overlooked on the list of top contenders.

“You can sense in the room that there’s a collective chip on their shoulder,” said Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy. “It’s been a difficult offseason.”

To recap, Mookie Betts and David Price were traded to the Dodgers. Manager Alex Cora mutually parted ways with the Red Sox due to his involvement in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. And the club itself remains under investigation by MLB, though players continue to express the belief they will be cleared.

It’s been a lot for everyone to digest. But if all of it leads to added motivation, they say that’s not a bad thing.

“I definitely think a lot of guys are a little bit more hungry than last year in a sense,” slugger J.D. Martinez said. “I’m not saying that our team was complacent last year but I think we were just, in a sense, a little bit more relaxed coming in.

“Last year was kind of like a slap in the face, a reality check for us. I think a lot of guys are coming in a lot more determined and ready to go. The team we put on the field last year wasn’t us, it wasn’t our team. Think about it, we had our two best pitchers go down. Really, you can’t do anything about that. We’re hoping this year everyone stays healthy and we go out there and we play the way we know how to play.”

Interim manager Ron Roenicke is thrilled to have the opportunity to take this team into battle.

“I think because they believe in themselves, I believe in them and we have some great players here,” Roenicke said. “They don’t have to be Superman but if they just do what they’re supposed to do, we’re going to have a good year.”

To be frank, the Red Sox are tired of hearing about all the subplots. They just want to play baseball.

“Everybody knows what’s going on,” said Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi. “As players, there’s only so much you can do and worry about and that’s just to get ready for the season. That’s what we’re focused on. Everybody here today, all together, has one goal and that’s to get back to the playoffs.”

Rave reviews for Roenicke

Roenicke continues to get rave reviews for the way he is leading the team since being thrust into action last week.

During the staff meeting, Roenicke had a chance to address the entire group for the first time.

“Ron is off to a terrific start,” said Red Sox chairman Tom Werner. “He's a great tonic for this team. He's experienced. He knows the organization, he knows the players in this organization.”

And the players all believe in him.

“One, Ron managed before. He understands it,” said Martinez. “He was a big piece of Alex’s decision-making. He understood Alex. Alex always leaned on him. And he knows us and we trust him. He’s a familiar face and he knows the personalities in the clubhouse. He kind of knows how to handle everyone and I think it’s like the perfect fit.”

J.D. on in-game video

In recent days, Commissioner Rob Manfred mentioned that in-game video could be limited for players this season in light of the sign-stealing scandal for which the Astros were heavily penalized.

Martinez, who is a DH, hopes it doesn’t hinder his ability to break down his at-bats during the game.

“It was something you grew up with,” said Martinez. “You kind of always go back and you can check something in your swing and it helps you throughout the game. To all of a sudden take that away is a little extreme, I think. I think you can make it in a sense, if you want to delay it an inning or do something like that, it’s fine. I promise you now that [reviewing] the at-bats doesn’t help anything in a sign-stealing type of deal.”

J.D. says Cora didn’t influence Red Sox to break rules

Martinez was one of the many Red Sox players who loved Cora and said he was shocked when he heard of his involvement in the Astros’ sign-stealing investigation.

“Honestly, when it happened, I was very shocked by it,” Martinez said. “I wasn't aware. I didn't even know. It caught me off guard.”

Martinez was adamant in saying that Cora never devised any illegal sign-stealing schemes with the Red Sox. MLB’s investigation into the ’18 Sox, however, is ongoing. Manfred said he expects it to be complete by the end of the month.

“I can put my hand on any book, any lie detector, whatever,” said Martinez. “When Alex came here, he never influenced us in any way to do that. He never even mentioned it. I didn't even know they were doing it [in Houston].

“I didn't even find out until Mike [Fiers] mentioned it to me, when he was in Oakland, because I'm friends with him and all the guys were giving him a hard time, but that was the first time I ever heard of it.

“I didn't know that Alex [was] so involved. Obviously people make mistakes and it is what it is. I think he's feeling it now, but that doesn't change my view of him, and the way he treated me as a person and I still have great respect for him."