Bauer nets $17.5M in pact with Reds (source)

CINCINNATI -- At Friday’s deadline to exchange salary figures with players eligible for arbitration, the Reds reached agreements on a couple of one-year contracts. None were bigger than what starting pitcher Trevor Bauer received. Bauer avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $17.5 million deal, sources told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

It marked the second-largest salary for an arbitration-eligible pitcher, passing reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom’s $17 million salary last winter. David Price’s $19.75 million salary reached with the Tigers in 2015 remains the top figure.

Avoiding arbitration is significant for Bauer, who went to a hearing against the Indians in each of the prior two offseasons. He can be a free agent after the 2020 season, but he has long maintained publicly that he has no interest in signing a multiyear deal with any club.

Also reaching a deal to avoid arbitration was reliever/outfielder Michael Lorenzen at $3.725 million.