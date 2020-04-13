Reds to fund COVID-19 relief for gameday staff

CINCINNATI -- Last month, Major League Baseball announced that each of its 30 clubs would donate $1 million for seasonal employees who are unable to work because the season has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the Reds announced that their eligible gameday staff could apply for help

CINCINNATI -- Last month, Major League Baseball announced that each of its 30 clubs would donate $1 million for seasonal employees who are unable to work because the season has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the Reds announced that their eligible gameday staff could apply for help from the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Reds’ COVID-19 Relief Fund provides short-term assistance to help bridge the financial gap by supporting gameday staff at Great American Ball Park who are experiencing significant financial hardship as a result of the pandemic stopping baseball from being played since last month. A start date to the 2020 season remains in question.

Eligible employees, which includes 2019 gameday staff employed by the Reds and rehired for the 2020 season, as well as eligible staff from facilities service provider SBM, are being notified that they can participate and may apply through May 31.

After his own personal donation, Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer enlisted support from fans in a crowdfunding campaign that has raised over $25,000. That money is going to be rolled into the Reds' COVID-19 fund.

The Reds Gameday Staff COVID-19 Relief Fund is a charitable program administered by E4E Relief, an independent, third-party public charity. On behalf of the Reds, E4E Relief will manage the application process and will distribute the funds while maintaining gameday staff’s confidentiality.

