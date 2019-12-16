Reds' outfield search includes new name

SAN DIEGO -- The market for free-agent outfielders has not moved, and such top players as Marcell Ozuna and Nicholas Castellanos remain available. Instead, much of this week's Winter Meetings activity has involved pitchers being signed. But a new outfield name has surfaced for the Reds in rumors on Wednesday.

But a new outfield name has surfaced for the Reds in rumors on Wednesday. According to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, the Reds are among clubs interested in free-agent outfielder Kole Calhoun . Toronto, Milwaukee and Miami were viewed as also trying to sign Calhoun.

The Angels declined Calhoun's $14 million option last month, which made him a free agent. The 32-year-old batted .232/.325/.467 with a career-high 33 home runs in 152 games last season and was valued at 2.3 wins-above-replacement.

Besides having some power during his eight seasons with the Angels, Calhoun is viewed as a solid defender in right field and was a 2015 Gold Glove Award winner.

Other outfielders available include Corey Dickerson.

Reds general manager Nick Krall didn't specify the type of outfielder they're profiling.

"I'd just say we're looking for the best player we can -- a guy who can hit and play defense," Krall said. "You look for the best guy you can get for the money. It's just trying to figure out who the best guy you can bring to your club is -- who is at the most reasonable dollar and continue to work the market."