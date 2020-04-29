Watch Tigers classics on FOX Sports Detroit

DETROIT -- Justin Verlander’s two Tigers no-hitters, Jack Morris’ no-no in 1984, Armando Galarraga’s would-be perfect game and Mark Fidrych’s debut on Monday Night Baseball are among the classic Tigers broadcasts FOX Sports Detroit has lined up over the next couple weeks. This classic Tigers slate should bring back memories

DETROIT -- Justin Verlander’s two Tigers no-hitters, Jack Morris’ no-no in 1984, Armando Galarraga’s would-be perfect game and Mark Fidrych’s debut on Monday Night Baseball are among the classic Tigers broadcasts FOX Sports Detroit has lined up over the next couple weeks.

This classic Tigers slate should bring back memories for some Tigers fans and hopefully spark some curiosity for others. All broadcasts start at 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s the list of Tigers action coming up while we wait for baseball to return:

Sunday, May 3: 1984 World Series Game 5

The game that clinched the Tigers’ most recent World Series title leads off the slate. Kirk Gibson’s two-run homer off Mark Thurmond put Detroit in front in the opening inning, but his three-run drive off Goose Gossage in the eighth inning sealed the win and propelled Gibson into a Fall Classic legend.

The scene for the latter is the stuff of October lore. While Gossage shook his head at manager Dick Williams over the notion of an intentional walk with first base open, insisting he could strike Gibson out, Tigers skipper Sparky Anderson yelled from the dugout at his hitter.

“He don’t wanna walk you,” Anderson famously proclaimed.

Monday, May 4: The Bird meets a national audience, June 28, 1976

Long before the proliferation of cable television and online streaming, Monday nights and Saturday afternoons were baseball’s showcase on national TV. On a Monday evening at Tiger Stadium, in stepped the rookie Fidrych on a six-game winning streak that included five complete games. Fidrych not only beat the Yankees that night, but he also held the American League East powerhouse to an Elrod Hendricks home run. Fidrych’s mannerisms and enthusiasm captured the attention of fans across the country.

Tuesday, May 5: Jack Morris no-hitter, April 7, 1984

The Tigers took their perfect start to the season into Chicago and the Saturday afternoon Game of the Week, where Morris -- pitching on three days' rest -- shut down the White Sox. He walked six batters but struck out eight, including Ron Kittle to finish off a 4-0 Tigers win. Dave Bergman stepped off the bench for a key defensive play, snaring a Tom Paciorek liner immediately after entering the game at first base. The celebration on the mound became one of the lasting images from Detroit’s famous 35-5 start to the season.

Wednesday, May 6: Justin Verlander’s first no-hitter, June 12, 2007

The Tigers went 23 years after Morris’ gem without a no-hitter until Verlander provided one of the most memorable nights in Comerica Park’s 20-year history. On a warm evening in downtown Detroit, with gulls congregating in the outfield, the second-year right-hander put forth his signature performance with a 112-pitch, 12-strikeout gem against a Brewers lineup that had no shortage of sluggers, including future Tiger Prince Fielder.

When people talk about “Vintage Verlander,” this is what they’re referring to. His fastball hovered around 100 mph and stayed there, all the way up to 101 mph on his 109th and 110th pitches. His changeup was precise and deceptive.

Thursday, May 7: Armando Galarraga’s would-be perfect game, June 2, 2010

Nobody expected history when Galarraga took the mound to replace Dontrelle Willis in the Tigers' rotation. By the time some caught onto what he had going, a chance at the first perfect game in Detroit history, the game was nearly over. It had gone that quickly. Galarraga retired Cleveland’s first 26 batters, including a highlight over-the-shoulder catch from rookie center fielder Austin Jackson, before Jason Donald’s ground ball to first base led to one of the most controversial umpiring decisions in baseball history.

Friday, May 8: Justin Verlander’s second no-hitter, May 7, 2011

On a Saturday afternoon in Toronto, Verlander joined Virgil Trucks as the only Tigers to throw multiple no-hitters. For seven-plus innings, Verlander was in line for the first perfect game in franchise history until J.P. Arencibia battled his way to a 12-pitch walk. Verlander didn’t have his vintage stuff, but he had a devastating slider that the Jays couldn’t figure out. The businesslike reaction Verlander had after striking out future teammate Rajai Davis for the final out, shaking catcher Alex Avila’s hand, was memorable.

Saturday, May 9: 2013 AL Division Series Game 5

Tigers radio play-by-play broadcaster Dan Dickerson puts this at the top of his list of memorable games. A year after Verlander shut out the A’s in Oakland in Game 5 of the ALDS, he silenced a raucous crowd at the Coliseum and nearly did it again. His eight scoreless innings of two-hit ball included 10 strikeouts. Miguel Cabrera’s two-run homer in the fourth inning sent Detroit on its way to a 3-0 win.

Sunday, May 10: Matthew Boyd’s one-hitter, Sept. 17, 2017

The Tigers slumped badly in September after formally beginning their rebuild by trading Verlander and Justin Upton, but Boyd nearly made history on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The lefty, still staking his claim to a rotation spot at that point, had a no-hit bid going with two outs in the ninth inning when Tim Anderson doubled over Nicholas Castellanos’ head in right field.

Monday, May 11: Tigers at Cubs, June 18, 2006

FSD dedicates a week to key games from the Tigers’ 2006 season, starting with a 12-3 rout of the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Chris Shelton and Brandon Inge both homered twice in an eight-homer Tigers barrage off Mark Prior and Roberto Novoa. Kenny Rogers went eight innings for his 10th win of the year and the 200th victory of his Major League career.

Tuesday, May 12: Tigers vs. Indians, Aug. 5, 2006

The Tigers had seven walk-off wins in the regular season in 2006, but this was one of the more memorable of them. Cleveland led all evening and was one out away from victory when Ivan Rodriguez hit a long drive to left off Indians closer Roberto Hernandez -- “Deep into the night,” as Dickerson called it -- for a two-run homer and a 4-3 Tigers win. The victory moved Detroit to 38 games over .500; it would reach 40 games over a couple days later.

Wednesday, May 13: Tigers at Yankees, Aug. 30, 2006

This was the night Craig Monroe shined brightly in the Big Apple. The Tigers were an out away from being swept in a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium when Monroe hit a three-run home run to left off Scott Proctor to put Detroit up for good.

Thursday, May 14: 2006 ALDS Game 2

This was the game that jump-started Detroit in the postseason after losing five in a row to fall into the AL Wild Card spot. Just when the Tigers seemed at risk of a series sweep, they rallied in the middle innings with Carlos Guillen’s game-tying homer and Curtis Granderson’s go-ahead triple. Joel Zumaya struck out Derek Jeter, Jason Giambi and Alex Rodriguez as part of 1 2/3 perfect innings of relief in a 4-3 win.

Friday, May 15: 2006 ALDS Game 4

The Tigers celebrated their first postseason series victory since 1984 by defeating the star-studded Yankees on a late Saturday afternoon at Comerica Park. Magglio Ordonez and Monroe homered to get the crowd ready to celebrate, while Jeremy Bonderman tossed 8 2/3 quality innings for the 8-3 win.

Saturday, May 16: 2006 AL Championship Series Game 2

Watch Alexis Gomez step into the starting lineup for an injured Sean Casey and become a postseason hero with a four-RBI game, including a two-run homer for the deciding runs. Fernando Rodney struck out the side in order in the eighth inning before Todd Jones stranded the bases loaded in the ninth for an 8-5 win.

Sunday, May 17: 2006 ALCS Game 4

You’ve seen Ordonez’s walk-off home run and celebration a million times as the Tigers clinched their first World Series trip since 1984. Now relive the innings that came before that, from Bonderman’s gutty performance to Ordonez’s game-tying home run off Dan Haren in the sixth to Wil Ledezma stranding the bases loaded in the eighth.

