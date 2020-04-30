MLB's 'Feel Good Friday' spotlight on Rickey

A heavy dose of Rickey Henderson content is on the horizon for A’s fans looking to get their baseball fix. MLB Network’s “Feel Good Friday” will predominantly feature hours of “Man of Steal” programming.

A heavy dose of Rickey Henderson content is on the horizon for A’s fans looking to get their baseball fix. MLB Network’s “Feel Good Friday” will predominantly feature hours of “Man of Steal” programming.

• MLB Network channel locator

Here’s the schedule for Friday:

5 a.m. PT: School of Rickey

The one-hour documentary highlights the unique swagger Henderson brought on and off the field that personifies the city of Oakland, his hometown. Interviews include former teammates Dennis Eckersley and Dave Stewart, former manager Tony La Russa and current players Josh Donaldson and Bryce Harper. The documentary not only focuses on the stolen-base king’s Hall of Fame career but also Henderson’s cultural impact and continuing influence on the game today.

6 a.m./8 p.m.: Game 2 of the 1989 American League Championship Series

Henderson became the first player in MLB history to steal four bases in a postseason game, starting a couple of his famous “Rickey Rallies” as he twice got on base and stole second and third, eventually scoring both times to contribute to a 6-3 A's win over the Blue Jays in Oakland.

9 a.m.: Yankees vs. A’s from May 1, 1991

After an unsuccessful attempt at history in the first inning, Henderson reached baseball immortality with a swipe of third base in the fourth inning on a 1-0 fastball from Tim Leary for stolen base No. 939, breaking the all-time stolen-base record held by Lou Brock. The game was immediately paused following the achievement to remove the base from the ground. Henderson took a moment to soak in the roars of the home crowd at Oakland Coliseum, then was handed a microphone to deliver one of the most iconic moments in baseball history, ending the speech with: “Today, I’m the greatest of all time.”