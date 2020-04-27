A's prospect's wife evens bat-flip score

Consider this a lesson learned not only on the baseball field, but perhaps in marriage, as well. A's prospect Noah Vaughan went viral over the weekend for his epic bat flip after hitting a towering shot off his wife, Riley Sartain-Vaughan -- but boy, did she get her revenge on

A's prospect Noah Vaughan went viral over the weekend for his epic bat flip after hitting a towering shot off his wife, Riley Sartain-Vaughan -- but boy, did she get her revenge on Monday.

As the old saying goes...



The couple that bat flips together, stays together.



Sartain-Vaughan, a former Texas A&M softball player, returned the favor by roping an absolute laser off her husband. After admiring the shot from one knee as it sailed over the couple’s garage, Sartain-Vaughan launched an over-hand bat flip of her own -- one that may or may not have landed yet – then strutted toward first base.

Here's to hoping the "anything you can do, I can do better" battle continues on Tuesday.