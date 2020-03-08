Rockies aiming to bounce back in 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Familiarity, the Rockies are saying now, can be a benefit in 2020. Before arriving at camp, third baseman Nolan Arenado sent a group text to a mass of teammates, in an effort to prevent an offseason of controversy from seeping into clubhouse and the season. Yes, some

Before arriving at camp, third baseman Nolan Arenado sent a group text to a mass of teammates, in an effort to prevent an offseason of controversy from seeping into clubhouse and the season. Yes, some of the discontent between Arenado and general manager Jeff Bridich stemmed from the roster being mostly the same. But Arenado was able to let the teammates know that they could go forward.

Or, maybe, it’s back -- to 2017 and 2018, years when the team made the postseason.

“I communicated with my teammates to let them know what was going on, and they respected that and understood that,” Arenado said. “So coming into Spring Training, there were no distractions at all. They knew where I was coming from and I had to make sure I voiced that to them.

“I didn’t want any questions coming in. We needed to come in with the right mindset, and that’s getting ready for the season. That’s it.”

So, can a team of young players -- some of whom have postseason experience -- rebound from a 71-91 record last year? Most projections say no. But, could the Rockies be a surprise to all but themselves?

What's the goal?

While the Rockies have been written off by most projections, the only acceptable result for the team is a return to the postseason. The Rockies' payroll was the highest in club history last year, and will likely increase this year, even without signing any free agents. Thinking in the negative, the Rockies must win if they want to keep the Trade Deadline free of trade-rumor drama. In the positive, the team was built for this year to be part of its winning window.

How do they get there?

With right-handers Jon Gray and German Márquez coming off solid seasons, the rotation needs a bounce-back from lefty Kyle Freeland, or from righty Antonio Senzatela, to have wire-to-wire production. The bullpen, which faltered while Wade Davis fought an oblique injury, also needs to recover, with Davis’ health and form being at the forefront.

Offensively, Arenado, Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story and David Dahl form a strong nucleus, and Ryan McMahon is heading in that direction. Daniel Murphy, last year’s big free-agent signing, needs to show last year’s injury-affected year was an aberration. Even the top players in the lineup -- actually, especially those mainstays -- must model and maintain hitting approaches that work, both at home and on the road.

What could go wrong?

It’s nice for Arenado and other veterans to rally the squad in Spring Training, but, if the Rockies stumble early, can the leadership stop the clubhouse from being a bad place to be? Arenado (because of an opt-out clause in a contract that has seven more years left), Story and Gray could all be free agents after 2021, but, if this season gets out of hand, all will be part of the Trade Deadline rumor mill.

The Rockies have an intriguing mix of prospects and reclamation candidates in the rotation and bullpen, but injuries could test their depth.

Who might surprise?

The Rockies' No. 2 prospect Ryan Rolison has displayed maturity and control of his location-based pitch mix in camp. Expect an innings limit in the 150 range, but if he progresses as expected, don’t be surprised to see his last few starts come in the Majors.

Despite a disagreement with the team’s top star, those who project and pontificate, and an especially vocal contingent of the team’s fans, the Rockies' front office has insisted that expecting a bounce-back is the proper strategy.

