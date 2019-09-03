These catchers could suit Rockies' needs
DENVER -- The Rockies have been moving carefully and quietly in a catching market that is moving quickly. The Brewers’ acquisition of right-handed-hitting Omar Narváez on Thursday took one of the few potential trade targets off the table. The White Sox committed to speculated-about catcher James McCann when they avoided
DENVER -- The Rockies have been moving carefully and quietly in a catching market that is moving quickly.
The Brewers’ acquisition of right-handed-hitting Omar Narváez on Thursday took one of the few potential trade targets off the table. The White Sox committed to speculated-about catcher James McCann when they avoided arbitration with a one-year, $5.4 million deal, just days after signing Yasmani Grandal for $73 million over four years.
While the Cubs’
The Rockies not wanting to push a catcher beyond 110 defensive games --
The Rockies have seen Yan Gomes re-sign with the Nationals at two years and $10 million, Stephen Vogt choose the D-backs after spending last season with the Giants, and Alex Avila reached a reported one-year, $4.25 million agreement with the Twins. All three contracts fell within the range that the Rockies tend to spend for a veteran to catch around half the games. Going into 2017, they signed Chris Iannetta for two years at $8.5 million.
The Rockies have kept their pursuits quiet. It’s not clear they have contacted all the catchers they have interest in, and it’s still possible they could shake free a proven catcher in a trade. If there isn’t a catcher in the fold by the weekend, next week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego could provide clarity. And the targets could go beyond those mentioned here.
That said, here are some possible targets:
Could there be a high school reunion? One intriguing name is right-handed-hitting
Throughout his Yankees days, Romine held the trust of pitchers. Speculation that he would join former Yankees manager Joe Girardi with the Phillies ended when the Phils avoided arbitration with Andrew Knapp by reaching a one-year, $710,000 deal.
How about All-Star pedigree?
They’ve had time:
New on the market: This week’s non-tendered catchers include
Thomas Harding has covered the Rockies since 2000, and for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @harding_at_mlb and like his Facebook page.