LIVE: Roenicke named Boston's interim skipper

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- On the eve of Spring Training, which starts for the Red Sox on Wednesday morning, the club officially elevated bench coach Ron Roenicke to interim manager on Tuesday.

The decision is likely to play well in the clubhouse, where Roenicke became a popular figure as Alex Cora’s bench coach over the last two seasons. It has been a topsy-turvy few weeks for the Red Sox after they mutually parted ways with Cora due to MLB’s findings that he played a central role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Cora was Houston’s bench coach in 2017.

Once MLB completes its sign-stealing investigation of the 2018 Red Sox, there’s a chance Roenicke could become the permanent manager -- and the 48th in club history.

“Ron’s extensive coaching and managerial experience, in addition to his familiarity with our players and staff, make him an ideal fit as we prepare for the 2020 season,” said Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “He has the respect of everyone in the clubhouse, and the way he carries himself and communicates will be a positive influence on our entire organization. We are confident that Ron will hit the ground running, and we’re excited to work closely with him as he leads our group forward.”

Congrats to Interim Manager Ron Roenicke! pic.twitter.com/W8I89GRDdw — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 11, 2020

In the 63-year-old Roenicke, the Red Sox have a seasoned leader who has coached for nearly three decades, including a stint as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-15. Roenicke also managed for five years at various levels of the Dodgers’ farm system in the 1990s, and Cora was one of his players in ’97.

After a tumultuous few weeks that have seen Cora leave, and Mookie Betts and David Price get traded, having Roenicke come on as manager is perhaps just the type of stability the Red Sox need.

“Amazing. Very intellectual guy. Great mind. Has a love for the game. He’s great,” Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. said of Roenicke on Tuesday morning.

Roenicke will face a challenge in getting the Red Sox back to the postseason following the departures of Betts and Price, but Bloom said on Tuesday he expects the team to compete for a playoff spot in 2020.

For the Brewers, Roenicke posted a 342-331 record. Most notable in that tenure was Roenicke’s first season, 2011, when he finished second in National League Manager of the Year Award voting after leading the Brewers to a franchise-record 96 wins and the NL Central title.

“He's awesome,” said Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes. “He knows the game incredibly well. I think it will be nice having a familiar face with somebody who knows the guys, who's been there, who has the experience that he has.”

Roenicke, a former outfielder, also had an eight-year playing career in the Majors with the Dodgers, Mariners, Padres, Giants, Phillies and Reds.

He was the third-base coach for the 2002 World Series champion Angels under manager Mike Scioscia and collected a second ring with the 2018 Red Sox. Roenicke also served as third-base coach for the Dodgers squad that lost to the Astros in the ’17 World Series, so he has plenty of experience with winning programs.

Ian Browne has covered the Red Sox for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @IanMBrowne and Facebook.