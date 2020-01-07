Minors deals: Phils ink Torreyes, Bethancourt

The Phillies on Tuesday announced the signings of infielder Ronald Torreyes and catcher Christian Bethancourt to Minor League deals with invitations to big league camp. Torreyes spent last season primarily with Triple-A Rochester in the Twins' organization, though he did appear in seven games with Minnesota. The 27-year-old has split

Torreyes spent last season primarily with Triple-A Rochester in the Twins' organization, though he did appear in seven games with Minnesota. The 27-year-old has split his time in the big leagues between second base, third base and shortstop, while also taking limited reps at the corner-outfield spots.

Torreyes' best season in the Majors came in 2017 playing for new Phillies manager Joe Girardi during the skipper's final season in the Bronx. Torreyes hit .292 with 19 extra-base hits and 36 RBIs in 108 games, while starting 43 games at second, 26 at shortstop and 16 at third base. He could potentially crack the Opening Day roster in the utility role previously occupied by free agent Sean Rodríguez, especially with the expansion of active rosters to 26 this season.

As for Bethancourt, he'll be looking to return to a big league roster after spending the 2019 season with the NC Dinos in the Korea Baseball Organization. The 28-year-old catcher, who hit .246 with eight home runs in 53 games in the KBO, hasn't appeared in a big league game since April 22, 2017, with the Padres.