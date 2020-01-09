What awaits Soler, Royals at arb deadline?

KANSAS CITY -- Royals outfielder Jorge Soler appears likely to file for salary arbitration before Friday’s 11 a.m. CT deadline, and the Royals are prepared to exchange arbitration figures. But that doesn’t mean by any stretch that the Royals aren’t interested in signing Soler to a long-term deal. Arbitration filings

But that doesn’t mean by any stretch that the Royals aren’t interested in signing Soler to a long-term deal. Arbitration filings are merely procedure.

“Just because we exchange numbers doesn’t mean we can’t eventually do a multiyear deal,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore told MLB.com on Thursday. “There’s no deadline on that.”

In fact, the Royals remain interested in locking up Soler and other players who fit into their blueprint for the future -- namely Adalberto Mondesi and Hunter Dozier -- to long-term deals, as they have in the past with players such as Whit Merrifield , Danny Duffy and Salvador Perez .

“[Owner] John [Sherman] has been extremely supportive in our vision to sign our young players to long-term deals,” Moore said. “It just has to make sense for both sides. But we’ve always maintained an interest in keeping our young talent and have a successful track record.”

Soler, 27, can file for arbitration because of a provision in his contract that he originally signed with the Cubs in 2012 that allowed him to opt out of the deal after the '18 season for arbitration. He was injured for much of '18, so it wouldn’t have made sense for him to opt out of his deal then when he was guaranteed $4 million for '19.

Logically, Soler could make significantly more through arbitration after his breakout season in 2019 in which he hit a franchise-record 48 home runs. If Soler files for arbitration, his original contract would be voided. He would still be under club control through '21 and again be arbitration-eligible after the '20 season unless a multiyear deal is agreed upon.

Just how much of a salary bump Soler would get through arbitration obviously is debatable. His agent, Casey Close -- who also represents free agent Alex Gordon -- has a solid reputation for protecting his clients through prudence in these matters, especially in the face of huge-swing losses in arbitration.

Websites such as MLB Trade Rumors to Cot's Contracts have predicted Soler could be awarded somewhere from $10.5 million to $11.2 million in arbitration.

Industry experts, however, believe those figures may be inflated, simply because Soler has qualified for the batting title only once in his career, which was last season.

Arbitration judges tend to value “length and consistency,” according to sources, when reviewing cases, which seemingly could lead Soler’s camp to come in under those $10 million to $11 million numbers in terms of asking price. It’s not clear what figure the Royals will file, but the key will be to come fairly close to whatever Soler’s camp files -- the arbitration judge will pick one filing or the other, so it becomes too risky for Soler’s camp to go too high or the Royals to go too low.

The Royals, though, have gone to great lengths in the past to avoid messy arbitration hearings, which tend to only create harsh feelings between the player and the club. Under Moore’s regime, the club has gone to an actual arbitration hearing only once. That was in 2018, when reliever Brandon Maurer asked for $3.5 million, lost his hearing and was awarded the Royals’ offering of $2.95 million.