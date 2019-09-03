Kuntz returning as Royals' first-base coach

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals have finalized their coaching staff under new manager Mike Matheny, and a familiar face and fan favorite will be returning: Rusty Kuntz. Kuntz, who left his post as first-base coach at the end of the 2017 season because of eye issues, will return and take

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals have finalized their coaching staff under new manager Mike Matheny, and a familiar face and fan favorite will be returning: Rusty Kuntz.

Kuntz, who left his post as first-base coach at the end of the 2017 season because of eye issues, will return and take over at first again, replacing Mitch Maier, who was promoted to the front office earlier this week.

Kuntz, 64, also will work with the team’s outfielders. He has been a roving instructor the past two seasons.

“Rusty is one of the most impactful coaches I’ve been around,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. “I know he’s very excited for this opportunity, and so are we.”

Two new faces on the 2020 staff will be John Mabry and Larry Carter. Carter will be the bullpen coach, while Mabry is listed as a Major League coach and presumably will be working with the infielders.

Mabry, 49, was Matheny’s hitting coach with the Cardinals from 2013-18 and an assistant hitting coach in '12. He retired as a player after 14 seasons in the Major Leagues in 2007.

Carter, 54, served as a roving pitching instructor with the Royals from 2015-19. This will be his 23rd season in the organization.

“LC was a strong candidate when we hired Vance [Wilson] for our bullpen job two years ago,” Moore said. “So when this opportunity arose, we thought as an organization he was the right guy.”

Moore said another determining factor in hiring Carter was the chance to essentially have two pitching coaches, which could be beneficial as the Royals continue to transition to a younger pitching staff.

“Absolutely, and he knows our system and knows most of the pitchers on the 40-man roster anyway,” Moore said.

Third-base coach Mike Jirschele, who has been on the Royals' coaching staff since 2014, will be reassigned in the organization. Wilson will move from bullpen coach to third-base coach.

Moore said Jirschele’s role hasn’t been completely defined, but he will be involved in many different phases, from player development to scouting to baseball operations.

“I think it’s something he will embrace,” Moore said.

Pedro Grifol, who has been on the staff for seven seasons in various roles, will be the new bench coach, replacing Dale Sveum, who also will be reassigned in the organization. Sveum asked at season’s end to be reassigned to be able to spend more time with his family.

As expected, pitching coach Cal Eldred and hitting coach Terry Bradshaw will return in those roles.

“I’m looking forward to working with this talented group of coaches,” Matheny said in a release. “This group has a tremendous track record, and all of these men have been dedicated to the game of baseball for a long time. We’re excited to get going.”

The Royals also announced that Rafael Belliard will replace Kuntz as a special assignment coach.

