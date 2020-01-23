Royals to honor former owner with uniform patch

The Royals will wear a patch on their uniforms this upcoming season in memory of former owner and chairman David Glass. A round "DG" patch in royal blue with a crown adornment will be on the right sleeve of Kansas City's jerseys for the duration of the 2020 season, the

A round "DG" patch in royal blue with a crown adornment will be on the right sleeve of Kansas City's jerseys for the duration of the 2020 season, the team announced Thursday.

Glass, who owned the team for two decades until he sold it last November, died Jan. 9 at age 84 from complications associated with pneumonia.

The Royals will showcase the patch at Royals FanFest this weekend. It will be displayed on all player and alumni jerseys.

In Glass' 20 years as owner after purchasing the franchise in 2000, he presided over the team's World Series championship in 2015, its first since 1985, and also oversaw the 2012 All-Star Game at Kauffman Stadium.

David Adler is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @_dadler.