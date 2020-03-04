Players will talk: Which Royals have impressed?
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- We have reached roughly the halfway point of Royals camp, and, as always, there have been some pleasant surprises.
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- We have reached roughly the halfway point of Royals camp, and, as always, there have been some pleasant surprises.
Who has stood out so far?
MLB.com conducted informal interviews with numerous Royals players, mostly veterans, asking them which players have caught their eye this spring. Here are the results, in order of the players who received the most mentions:
Trevor Rosenthal, RHP
The veteran
Quotes: “He is electric. That stuff is elite, just elite. It just blows you away how easy it comes out of his hand.” -- Brad Keller
“Wow. That is really something. He throws hard for strikes. We need that.” -- Salvador Perez
“You hear about his arm, but when you see it in person, it’s pretty impressive. It’s just a nice, easy 99-100. Something special there.” -- Glenn Sparkman
“I remember him in his prime. He said he had command issues last year. I don’t see any of that now.” -- Ian Kennedy
Kyle Isbel, OF
The Royals’ No. 7 prospect, per MLB Pipeline,
Quotes: “He has made some unbelievable catches. He has a homer, has had some really good at-bats, runs the bases well. But defensively, he has been super impressive. I didn’t know much about him until now.” -- Whit Merrifield
“Isbel has stuck out with me. I didn’t know anything about him until I saw some highlights from Fall League. But seeing him here and his whole makeup, it’s pretty impressive. Have been impressed with his swing. I like him as a player.” -- Alex Gordon
Josh Staumont, RHP
After making his Major League debut last year,
Quotes: “Him and Rosenthal, wow. That’s some serious stuff there. They both looking really good.” -- Perez
“Looks like he made some adjustments in the offseason. The mechanical adjustments he’s made, he looks more natural. It doesn’t look forced and he was kind of cutting the ball last year.” -- Kennedy
Ryan McBroom, 1B/OF
Acquired from the Yankees last season,
Quote: “I really like how he’s looked this spring. Looks like he worked really hard in the offseason. His swing is there.” -- Gordon
Brady Singer, RHP
The Royals’ No. 2 prospect,
Quote: “Brady just carries himself like he’s been to a handful of camps already. You wouldn’t know if he is up 10 runs or down 10. Great quality to have this early in his career.” -- Danny Duffy
Erick Mejia, INF/OF
A switch-hitter with excellent speed who can play virtually anywhere,
Quote: “He’s been playing really well. He’s a little older than some of the guys, but he can run, play defense -- all-around game, pretty impressive.” -- Gallagher
Kelvin Gutierrez, 3B/1B
Quote: “He’s very talented. And he really wants to learn. He is always asking me things about how to get better. He’s a good guy. He’ll make it.” -- Maikel Franco
Jeffrey Flanagan has covered the Royals since 1991, and for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter at @FlannyMLB.