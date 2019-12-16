Royals re-sign Hahn to boost bullpen

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals announced Friday they have re-signed right-hander Jesse Hahn, as MLB.com previously reported, to a Major League deal for 2020. Hahn, 30, was non-tendered on Dec. 2. Per a source, Hahn, who had been arbitration-eligible, signed for a $600,000 base salary with $200,000 in performance bonuses.

Hahn had right elbow repair surgery in 2018, a procedure less invasive than Tommy John surgery, and returned in '19, making six appearances with a 13.50 ERA for the Royals.

Club officials, however, believe Hahn can be a important addition to the bullpen in 2020.

Hahn was acquired from Oakland prior to the 2018 season along with right-hander Heath Fillmyer for left-hander Ryan Buchter and designated hitter Brandon Moss.

The Royals also are expected to re-sign two of their other non-tenders: utility man Erick Mejia and shortstop Humberto Arteaga.