Gold Glove grabs lead KC's top plays of decade

KANSAS CITY -- Defense always has been a priority under Royals general manager Dayton Moore. And in this decade, it’s not surprising that no team in MLB has won more Gold Glove Awards than the Royals, who have 17 since 2011. With those Gold Gloves come plenty of breathtaking defensive

KANSAS CITY -- Defense always has been a priority under Royals general manager Dayton Moore.

And in this decade, it’s not surprising that no team in MLB has won more Gold Glove Awards than the Royals, who have 17 since 2011.

With those Gold Gloves come plenty of breathtaking defensive plays. Let’s take a look at the best over this decade:

1) Gordon flies into the stands

April 26, 2015, at White Sox

Gold Glove left fielder Alex Gordon exited the field of play and made a spectacular catch as he flew into the stands in foul territory. It was the type of catch you may not see again, with more stadiums getting extended netting to the foul poles.

2) Dyson’s jaw-dropping HR robbery

Aug. 25, 2016, at Miami

Former Royals outfielder Jarrod Dyson , one of the fastest players in baseball, went a long distance, climbed the center-field wall and took a home run away from Christian Yelich with a catch that stunned everyone.

3) 'Moose' goes over the railing

Oct. 14, 2014, vs. Orioles in ALCS

In one of the signature moments of the Royals’ run to the 2014 World Series, third baseman Mike Moustakas went over the railing for an incredible grab in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

4) Aoki’s look-what-I-found

Oct. 2, 2014, at Angels in ALDS

In Game 1 of the 2014 AL Division Series with the Angels, right fielder Norichika Aoki seemingly had his eyes closed to make a tremendous grab after a deep drive went over the glove of center fielder Lorenzo Cain, who was converging on the play. It was just one of numerous tremendous defensive plays in that series.

5) Cain breaks the Halos’ spirit

Oct. 5, 2014, vs. Angels in ALDS

In the series-clinching win at Kauffman Stadium, Lorenzo Cain made a diving grab against Albert Pujols, just another defensive gem for the Royals that postseason.

6) Cain takes HR away

Aug. 2, 2013, at Twins

Royals fans were just starting to get accustomed to how athletic Cain could be in the outfield in 2013. On this sunny afternoon at Target Field, he robbed Trevor Plouffe of a home run with a perfectly timed jump.

7) Gordon reaches over the wall

Sept. 4, 2017, at Tigers

OK, we could be here all day noting spectacular catches by Gordon. But this one against Detroit's Mikie Mahtook was definitely a beauty and left Mahtook speechless.

8) A 'defensive walk-off' wins it

Sept. 14, 2013, at Tigers

The Royals were clinging to a 1-0 lead with two out in the ninth when Detroit’s Omar Infante (who in a few months would become a Royal), doubled into the left-field corner with Prince Fielder on first base. Fielder tried to score, but Gordon threw a strike to shortstop Alcides Escobar , who fired a missile to catcher Salvador Perez , who made a fantastic scoop and tagged out Fielder to end the game.

9) Escobar’s amazing double play

April 14, 2016, at Astros

With Houston’s Carlos Gómez on first, Marwin Gonzalez sent a looper toward center field that appeared set to fall in for a hit. But from shortstop, Escobar -- with his back to the infield -- made a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch. Escobar then got up, pivoted and threw a strike to first base to nip Gómez for a double play.

10) Escobar runs a mile to make a catch

April 21, 2014, at Indians

With Cleveland’s Jason Giambi up and the Royals in a shift toward the right side, he lifted a popup into foul territory toward the third-base coaching box. Escobar raced more than 90 feet from shortstop and somehow made a sliding catch for the out.

Jeffrey Flanagan has covered the Royals since 1991, and for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter at @FlannyMLB.