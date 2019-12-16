Gold Glove grabs lead KC's top plays of decade
KANSAS CITY -- Defense always has been a priority under Royals general manager Dayton Moore. And in this decade, it’s not surprising that no team in MLB has won more Gold Glove Awards than the Royals, who have 17 since 2011. With those Gold Gloves come plenty of breathtaking defensive
KANSAS CITY -- Defense always has been a priority under Royals general manager Dayton Moore.
And in this decade, it’s not surprising that no team in MLB has won more Gold Glove Awards than the Royals, who have 17 since 2011.
With those Gold Gloves come plenty of breathtaking defensive plays. Let’s take a look at the best over this decade:
1) Gordon flies into the stands
April 26, 2015, at White Sox
Gold Glove left fielder
2) Dyson’s jaw-dropping HR robbery
Aug. 25, 2016, at Miami
Former Royals outfielder
3) 'Moose' goes over the railing
Oct. 14, 2014, vs. Orioles in ALCS
In one of the signature moments of the Royals’ run to the 2014 World Series, third baseman
4) Aoki’s look-what-I-found
Oct. 2, 2014, at Angels in ALDS
In Game 1 of the 2014 AL Division Series with the Angels, right fielder
5) Cain breaks the Halos’ spirit
Oct. 5, 2014, vs. Angels in ALDS
In the series-clinching win at Kauffman Stadium,
6) Cain takes HR away
Aug. 2, 2013, at Twins
Royals fans were just starting to get accustomed to how athletic Cain could be in the outfield in 2013. On this sunny afternoon at Target Field, he robbed Trevor Plouffe of a home run with a perfectly timed jump.
7) Gordon reaches over the wall
Sept. 4, 2017, at Tigers
OK, we could be here all day noting spectacular catches by Gordon. But this one against Detroit's Mikie Mahtook was definitely a beauty and left Mahtook speechless.
8) A 'defensive walk-off' wins it
Sept. 14, 2013, at Tigers
The Royals were clinging to a 1-0 lead with two out in the ninth when Detroit’s Omar Infante (who in a few months would become a Royal), doubled into the left-field corner with Prince Fielder on first base. Fielder tried to score, but Gordon threw a strike to shortstop
9) Escobar’s amazing double play
April 14, 2016, at Astros
With Houston’s Carlos Gómez on first, Marwin Gonzalez sent a looper toward center field that appeared set to fall in for a hit. But from shortstop, Escobar -- with his back to the infield -- made a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch. Escobar then got up, pivoted and threw a strike to first base to nip Gómez for a double play.
10) Escobar runs a mile to make a catch
April 21, 2014, at Indians
With Cleveland’s Jason Giambi up and the Royals in a shift toward the right side, he lifted a popup into foul territory toward the third-base coaching box. Escobar raced more than 90 feet from shortstop and somehow made a sliding catch for the out.
Jeffrey Flanagan has covered the Royals since 1991, and for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter at @FlannyMLB.