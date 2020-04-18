Why did the Royals once wear the Brewers' unis?

It’s the first and only regular season game of its kind -- at least in modern times: The Brewers squaring off against the Brewers … kind of.

After blanking the Brewers, 6-0, on June 11, 1977, the Royals returned to their hotel rooms ready to head back the next day for the rubber match of a three-game series. But when they arrived at the stadium the next day, they discovered that they would have nothing to wear. Some time during the night, thieves broke into the clubhouse and stole 53 of Kansas City's 60 jerseys, along with 20 mitts, 10 pairs of cleats and 15 warm-up jackets.

Royals equipment manager Al Zych estimated at the time that the total value of the heist was $3,500 -- which, honestly doesn’t seem like that much money given how much they made off with.

So, what were the Royals to do? Zych came up with the idea: They would wear the Brewers’ sky blue road uniforms, while Milwaukee rocked the same white home kit they usually did.

That surely led to some issues for the scorekeeper: The thieves missed George Brett’s No. 5 jersey, so he got to wear his regular uniform, while Hal McRae donned the Brewers’ No. 5 (usually worn by Jamie Quirk).

Amos Otis was given Milwaukee manager Alex Grammas’ No. 2 uniform and then said, “God, is this ugly.” He then requested a much better number: “No, on second thought, I want No. 44, Hank Aaron’s uniform that is on display in the window outside.”

Sadly, the only surviving clip of the game comes from This Week in Baseball that features Mel Allen with the amazing call of "Here's a Milwaukee Brewer hitting the ball ... and a Milwaukee Brewer catching the ball!" We can only imagine that the original game broadcast featured about nine innings of this:

"Here's a Milwaukee Brewer hitting the ball...and a Milwaukee Brewer catching the ball!" ~ Mel Allen describes the action when the Kansas City #Royals have to wear #Brewers uniforms in a game after their uniforms go missing! (This Week In Baseball - June 1977) #TWIB #MLB #History pic.twitter.com/NAEPrty9V6 — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) November 29, 2018

Seven Royals players got to keep their uniforms, including starting pitcher Jim Colborn. That probably helped avoid confusion among the home fans, who had watched Colborn pitch for the Brewers the year prior before he was traded to Kansas City in the offseason.

“I’ve heard some funny stories, like you can’t tell the players without a scorecard — or with one (in this case),” Colburn told the New York Times after the game.

Jerry Augustine, who threw a shutout that day in the actual Brewers’ 4-0 win, had a good time with it.

“When Kansas City came out to warm up, I started laughing,” Augustine told MLB.com “I said, ‘What are you guys doing?’”

After the Kansas City players explained what happened, and made sure he saw the uniforms they were wearing (because why would the pitcher want to get his own team out?) -- Augustine took the mound. The southpaw hurler said it wasn’t as hard to stay focused as you’d think.

“We were lucky because we were playing the Royals, and they were wearing blue. The only difference was the yellow [the Brewers uniforms had, while the Royals’ blue jerseys didn’t]. I think that helped a lot,” Augustine remembered. “And playing Kansas City as much as we did -- we’re playing against guys like Frank White, George Brett, Amos Otis, Hal McRae and Freddie Patek and those guys -- you looked at faces more than uniforms.”

Still, while he clearly had an easy time facing these new-look Royals, at least one baserunner made him crack up during the game.

Though unsure which player (he believes it was Otis, who picked up two hits that day), Augustine remembers what happened when they were on first base.

“I got into the stretch, and being left-handed, I looked to the first baseman and [the Royals player] made sure I could see his uniform. He put his hand across the name and it said, ‘Brewers,’” Augustine said. “I started chuckling, I stepped off the mound and got my composure.”

While Otis doesn’t remember this, he concedes it was possible. “Then he was reading my mind,” Otis said in a call with MLB.com.

Hilariously enough, while many gloves were stolen from the visitor's clubhouse, the thieves decided not to bother with the Royals' outfielder's mitt.

"My baseball glove -- the only one I ever used -- had a big hole in the middle,” Otis said. “I was leaving the clubhouse to go to the dugout, and I walked by the trash can and my glove was in it. They had thrown my glove in the trash.”

Years later, during Spring Training, thieves again broke into the Royals clubhouse and made off with gear. Once again, Otis’ glove wasn’t in his locker. This time he knew where to look.

“So, I walked over to the trash can, and sure enough my glove was in there.”

Over 40 years later, all that's left from this game is a short clip, some stolen merchandise that is long gone and one of the strangest games that has ever been played.

“The Brewers won one and lost one that day,” Augustine joked. “And I was really happy to make sure the Brewers with the white uniforms were the victorious team."