Notes: Borucki won't be in Opening Day rotation

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- The good news? Ryan Borucki played catch Monday for the first time since being shut down with left elbow tightness earlier this spring. The bad news? He’s now too far behind to ramp up in time for Opening Day and won’t be part of the competition for the Blue Jays’ No. 5 rotation spot.

Borucki was expected to be one of the favorites for the job along with Trent Thornton and Shun Yamaguchi, but the club is being cautious with the left-hander, who lost his 2013 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missed most of 2019 with elbow inflammation before having bone spurs removed from that same elbow.

This isn’t expected to be a major setback for 2020, but the Blue Jays aren’t focused on Opening Day as any sort of deadline. It’s possible that Borucki competes for a role by mid-April, but that timeline will be determined by how his elbow feels.

“At this point, we’re just going day to day,” said general manager Ross Atkins. “Today was a very good day. If that continues, our concern lessens and lessens, but all we can do is go day to day at this point.”

It’s natural to kick around the idea of Borucki moving to the bullpen, which Atkins said previously is a conversation that the Blue Jays will have at some point.

That conversation isn’t simple with a pitcher like Borucki, though, given his style and preferences. Since Borucki came up as a prospect, he’s been known for his advanced feel for pitching and an excellent changeup. It’s something that Borucki doesn’t feel will transfer as naturally into short stints.

“I want to continue to be a starter,” Borucki said earlier in camp. “I feel like I’m better suited to start and go deep into games. I’m more of a [type to] ease into stuff and work through the game rather than coming out as hard as I can.”

Blue Jays adding Rzepczynski

Left-handed reliever Marc Rzepczynski is in camp now with the Blue Jays on a Minor League deal. The deal has not yet been made official by the club.

Manager Charlie Montoyo, admitting that he couldn’t quite pronounce the name that earned Rzepczynski the nickname “Scrabble,” held up a piece of paper with the name written on it during his morning media availability, complete with pronunciation prompts.

“I don’t know how to say it, so I wrote it down.” - #BlueJays manager Charlie Montoyo on Marc Rzepczynski, who still needs to pass his physical. pic.twitter.com/KSmzmxkzOI — Alexis Brudnicki (@baseballexis) February 24, 2020

Rzepczynski was originally a fifth-round Draft pick of the Blue Jays back in 2007, and later made his MLB debut with the club in 2009. He’s appeared with seven organizations in the Majors over 10 seasons, with his best year coming back in 2016, when he posted a 2.64 ERA over 47 2/3 innings with the A’s and Nationals.

“If he can get back to that model, there are reasons to believe he has made some adjustments and will be more consistent,” Atkins said. “That was the reason for the signing.”

Extras

• Tanner Roark has gotten over his flu and threw a bullpen session. The sickness isn’t expected to hold him back this spring.

• Matt Shoemaker threw a bullpen on Sunday and felt good coming out of it. The Blue Jays have been a bit cautious with Shoemaker, who is coming back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in 2019. But he’s expected to be ready for Opening Day.

• Jonathan Davis will report to camp on Thursday. He has been away from the team early this spring for the birth of his child.

• Expected pitchers for Tuesday’s split-squad game at home vs. Yankees: Nate Pearson, Julian Merryweather, Patrick Murphy, A.J. Cole, Yennsy Diaz and Phillippe Aumont.

• Expected pitchers for Tuesday’s split-squad game on the road vs. Phillies: Chase Anderson, T.J. Zeuch, Jordan Romano, Brian Moran and Jake Petricka.

Up next:

The Blue Jays have a pair of split-squad games Tuesday, with one headed to face the Phillies in Clearwater and the other staying at TD Ballpark in Dunedin to face the Yankees. All eyes will be on No. 1 prospect Nate Pearson at home.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing him just be aggressive and letting that fastball go,” said Montoyo.

The game against Philadelphia, starting at 1:05 p.m. ET, can be seen on MLB.TV, while the home contest against New York, starting at 1:07 p.m., will be available on Gameday Audio.