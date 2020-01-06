Halos hire Garko to coaching staff (source)

ANAHEIM -- The Angels are set to hire former big leaguer Ryan Garko to their coaching staff as a Major League coaches' assistant, a source confirmed to MLB.com on Monday. The Angels, however, have yet to make an official announcement on the hiring. Garko, who is stepping down from his

ANAHEIM -- The Angels are set to hire former big leaguer Ryan Garko to their coaching staff as a Major League coaches' assistant, a source confirmed to MLB.com on Monday. The Angels, however, have yet to make an official announcement on the hiring.

Garko, who is stepping down from his post as the head baseball coach at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., to take the job, will focus on the analytical side and gameplanning on offense. He'll also be the club's replay coordinator during games and won’t count as one of the club’s coaches in the dugout.

Garko, 39, played in the Majors for parts of six seasons from 2005-10, hitting .275/.347/.434 with 55 homers and 250 RBIs in 463 games with the Indians, Giants and Rangers. He was originally selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2003 Draft from Stanford University and played all but 55 of his games in his career with the Indians.

After his playing career, Garko returned to Stanford as an assistant coach prior to the 2014 season. He also was the manager of the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in the Dodgers' organization from 2016-17 before leaving to become the University of the Pacific's head coach in July of ’17. Garko went 45-55 in his two seasons as head coach.

Garko is the latest addition to the staff, which saw bullpen coach Andrew Bailey depart to become the Giants' pitching coach in December. Matt Wise, who previously served as the club’s Minor League pitching coordinator, is reportedly set to replace Bailey, but the Angels haven’t formally announced his promotion yet.

Rhett Bollinger covers the Angels for MLB.com. He previously covered the Twins from 2011-18. Follow him on Twitter @RhettBollinger and Facebook.