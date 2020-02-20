Meet Ryan McKenna ... or is that Tony Stark?
SARASOTA, Fla. -- The future is the theme of Orioles Spring Training this year, with nearly half of the club’s top prospects in camp with the team. That’s a lot of fresh faces, many of whom should arrive in Baltimore before long.
Each week, MLB.com will sit down for a personality-themed Q&A session with one of the club’s top prospects. Last week, we grilled Adley Rutschman. In this next installment, let’s get to know
Name: Ryan McKenna
Position: Outfield
Age: 23
MLB Pipeline ranking in 2019: Orioles' No.13
Drafted: 2015, 4th (133)
MLB ETA: 2020
When they say they’re anything other than an O’s fan pic.twitter.com/kPTPl7Qlcq— Ryan McKenna (@Ry_mac35) February 8, 2020
MLB.com: Did you have a childhood nickname?
McKenna: I was in seventh grade when I played on my high school varsity baseball team. I had an older brother they called “Macks.” They called me “Mini Macks.” It stuck for a while. It was a hometown thing.
MLB.com: What is your favorite food?
McKenna: Steak, potatoes and some veggies. That’s probably a classic go-to for me.
MLB.com: What is your favorite color?
McKenna: Teal blue. I have it on right now.
MLB.com: What were your favorite sports team growing up?
McKenna: The Patriots or the Red Sox, being a New England guy.
MLB.com: Who is your favorite musical artist?
McKenna: Right now I’d say [country singer] Luke Combs. I just saw him perform in San Antonio and it was pretty awesome.
MLB.com: Who is your favorite non-baseball athlete?
McKenna: [California State University San Marcos] golfer Claire Hogle. I’m a big fan.
MLB.com: Who is your celebrity crush?
McKenna: She’s my celebrity crush, too. [Laughter]
MLB.com: What is your favorite TV show?
McKenna: The Office or Friends.
MLB.com: What is your favorite movie?
McKenna: Good Will Hunting.
MLB.com: What is your favorite social media app?
McKenna: Instagram.
MLB.com: Who is your celebrity look-alike?
McKenna: I think other people would probably be better at answering that than I can, but shot in the dark? Tony Stark (aka Robert Downey Jr.). But [fellow O’s prospect] Preston Palmerio looks more like him than me.
MLB.com: What is your favorite off-field hobby?
McKenna: Puzzles and things like that. I can solve a Rubik's cube. We had a lot of time for travel so I was able to learn.
MLB.com: What is your go-to vacation spot?
McKenna: Our family favorite was Disney World.
MLB.com: Who was your childhood hero?
McKenna: My dad, Marty. Being a mentor, the man I wanted to become -- he encapsulated all those things.
MLB.com: Who is your baseball role model?
McKenna: Derek Jeter and Mike Trout. Both go about the game the right way. Working hard and being good role models both on and off the field.
MLB.com: Who is your favorite all-time Oriole?
McKenna: Mike Bordick. Keeping with the New England theme. He’s a great guy, and I’ve gotten to know him pretty well the past couple years.
MLB.com: Who were your favorite players growing up?
McKenna: Either Manny Ramirez or David Ortiz. Big Papi was so clutch in the postseason in 2004. Manny had such a great swing, I would mimic him in front of the TV when I was younger. The barrel confidence he had and the execution was incredible.
MLB.com: What is your favorite minor league city (so far)?
McKenna: Columbia, South Carolina. [Home of the Fireflies, the Mets’ Class A affiliate.] That was one of the nicest stadiums I’ve ever been to. We played Tim Tebow there.
MLB.com: What is the best meal you can cook?
McKenna: Nice salmon with some lemon and asparagus with some spice. I try to keep it on that healthy path, but I also try to get some flavor in there too.
MLB.com: What is your best baseball memory?
McKenna: Either getting drafted or helping bring the first state championship to Maine. I was nine at the time, or maybe even younger, and we won the first state championship for Maine as Little Leaguers. It was a Cal Ripken [travel] league, and we won the state championship then came in third in the regionals. It was really -- genuinely -- super, super fun.
