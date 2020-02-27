O's prospect's HR scatters birds on light tower

SARASOTA, Fla. – There is light tower power. Then there is what Ryan Mountcastle has. Though he’s been limited to two singles in his first three games, the Orioles' No. 4 prospect is nonetheless making his big power known in Orioles camp. The most visible example came before Thursday’s game

Though he’s been limited to two singles in his first three games, the Orioles' No. 4 prospect is nonetheless making his big power known in Orioles camp. The most visible example came before Thursday’s game against the Pirates, when Mountcastle literally reached the top of the light tower beyond the left-center-field wall at Ed Smith Stadium.

Ryan Mountcastle is putting on a lil BP show here at #Orioles camp. He just hit the top of that light pole in left center, scattering a bunch of unsuspecting birds. pic.twitter.com/Jvrl0lTPZF — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) February 27, 2020

The shot scattered a group of small birds that had gathered on the light fixture, thinking they were safe.

Mountcastle showed off that power later Thursday afternoon against the Pirates, clubbing a solo homer -- his first of the spring -- and two doubles in his first three at-bats, good for three RBIs and three runs scored.

The reigning International League Most Valuable Player, Mountcastle hit .312/.344/.527 with 25 home runs last season at Triple-A Norfolk. The 23-year-old is being exposed to left field and first base in camp with an eye toward arriving in Baltimore sometime early this season, if not by Opening Day.