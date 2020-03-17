Alcantara chips in for COVID-19 relief effort

MIAMI -- Marlins All-Star right-hander Sandy Alcantara is throwing his support behind a COVID-19 relief effort. As part of PledgeIt initiative, an Alcantara autographed baseball is up for bidding, and the proceeds will benefit Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Inc. Alcantara announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he is among the

MIAMI -- Marlins All-Star right-hander Sandy Alcantara is throwing his support behind a COVID-19 relief effort. As part of PledgeIt initiative, an Alcantara autographed baseball is up for bidding, and the proceeds will benefit Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Inc.

Alcantara announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he is among the athletes, from all sports, participating in the campaign.

In his Tweet, the Marlins' ace said: “We need to come together.”

Anyone who donates at least $25 will be entered to win a signed Alcantara baseball; the winner will be selected randomly at the conclusion of the fundraising period.

MLB last week canceled the remainder of Spring Training and postponed the start of the regular season due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Marlins on Sunday announced they were closing their Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex in Jupiter, Fla.

As the Marlins and MLB are in a holding pattern, Alcantara is urging everyone to come together.

On Alcantara’s PledgeIt page, this statement was posted: “If we’re going to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, it’s going to take all of us pitching in. Please join me, by making a donation here, and together we can make a difference!”

For the signed baseball, fans can bid: $25, $50, $100 or $250 to assist in the virus relief effort.

Alcantara is entering his third season with the Marlins. The 24-year-old was an All-Star in 2019, posting a 3.88 ERA in 32 starts and 197 1/3 innings.

The Marlins' season initially was scheduled to start on March 26 against the Phillies at Marlins Park.

The Marlins had not announced their rotation prior to Spring Training being canceled on March 12, exactly two weeks before the originally scheduled Opening Day.

Alcantara has been considered the probable Opening Day starter.