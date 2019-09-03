Boras on markets for Ryu, Keuchel, Castellanos

NEW YORK -- Scott Boras has been busy this week, attending press conferences in Anaheim, Washington D.C. and New York in the span of about 72 hours. But even after helping Anthony Rendon, Stephen Strasburg and Gerrit Cole land monster free-agent deals, Boras -- who was at Yankee Stadium on

NEW YORK -- Scott Boras has been busy this week, attending press conferences in Anaheim, Washington D.C. and New York in the span of about 72 hours.

But even after helping Anthony Rendon, Stephen Strasburg and Gerrit Cole land monster free-agent deals, Boras -- who was at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday for Cole’s formal introduction in the Bronx -- still has some unfinished business this offseason.

Clients Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dallas Keuchel and Nicholas Castellanos remain on the free-agent market, three of the top players still seeking new deals.

• Latest rumors: Ryu | Keuchel | Castellanos

With Cole, Strasburg, Zack Wheeler, Madison Bumgarner and Cole Hamels all signing by mid-December, Ryu and Keuchel are the best options out there for teams seeking rotation help. Boras said the markets for both pitchers have been deep, estimating that interest in the pair has been “triple-fold” this year given that neither has Draft-pick compensation attached.

“The pitching market has obviously been fast and furious as it was from the start,” Boras said. “Clubs are identifying their needs, and we’re certainly narrowing the corridor of finality. It could happen soon.”

The agent wouldn’t identify any of the teams in the mix for either left-hander, saying only that he’s “deep in negotiations” in both cases.

The Rangers, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Angels, Cardinals, White Sox and Twins have all been attached to Ryu in recent weeks, while the Padres, Cardinals, White Sox, Angels and Cubs are said to be in on Keuchel.

Castellanos’ market is far less certain.

The corner-outfield market has been mostly dormant this offseason, though Avisaíl García’s two-year, $20 million pact with the Brewers may be the move that could kick-start some action.

“It’s funny how the pockets of the game work; pitching, catching, center field all moved quickly here,” Boras said. “But when you look at the [corner] outfield aspect of it, it has been a market where everyone is kind of taking care of their pitching staff because many other teams have gone after that product, so they’re forced to do it even if they wanted to address the outfield. That whole market has yet to hit.”

Several teams are busy monitoring trade scenarios before attacking the outfield free-agent market, which includes Castellanos, Marcell Ozuna, Corey Dickerson, Yasiel Puig and Kole Calhoun.

Castellanos has been attached to a number of teams including the Giants, Cubs and D-backs this winter, though none have gained enough traction to think a signing is close.