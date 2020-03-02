Murphy sees first action since knee surgery

MESA, Ariz. -- Sean Murphy’s Cactus League debut could not have come at a better time for the A’s. In the starting lineup for Monday night’s 5-2 win over the Cubs at Hohokam Park for his first game since knee surgery last October, Murphy provides an extra piece for an

MESA, Ariz. -- Sean Murphy ’s Cactus League debut could not have come at a better time for the A’s.

In the starting lineup for Monday night’s 5-2 win over the Cubs at Hohokam Park for his first game since knee surgery last October, Murphy provides an extra piece for an A’s club that just played four split-squad games over two days, two of those in Las Vegas as part of MLB’s Big League Weekend.

But Murphy is more than just an extra body. After an impressive showing last season as a September callup, Murphy entered 2020 expected to be Oakland’s starting catcher. Rated by MLB Pipeline as the A’s No. 2 prospect, the sky is the limit for Murphy, so long as he can stay healthy. That seemed to be an issue last year as problems with his left knee led to two stints on the injured list and offseason knee surgery, a meniscal debridement procedure the club hopes will prevent long-term issues.

“He had a little procedure in the offseason. Hit all the markers leading up and did all the things we felt like he needed to do to get to this day,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He’ll get to play today. I think there’s always a little trepidation the first couple of games, but he’s excited about getting to play tonight.”

Murphy’s absence has allowed the A’s to get a longer look at Austin Allen and Jonah Heim behind the plate. Both are in contention for the backup role to Murphy this spring and have been off to a good start, each entering Monday night batting over .300 in Cactus League play.

“They both have done really well,” Melvin said of Allen and Heim. “I’m impressed with both, and we’ll continue to see more of them. Whether it’s alternating, starting or backing up. Both have done a nice job, maybe a little more than my expectations coming in.”

The pair will likely continue to see a good amount of action in games as the A’s look to monitor their use of Murphy in the early goings.

“I think we’ll probably lean on the training staff for that,” Melvin said of Murphy’s workload. “Whether it’s day on and day off, if it’s a bigger workload, maybe two off.”