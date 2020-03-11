Notes: McClanahan impresses Rays; roster cuts

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Shane McClanahan doesn’t have to go far to get valuable advice in his first big league camp. His locker was placed right next to Blake Snell’s, with Charlie Morton just one locker to his left. “It’s pretty cool,” McClanahan said. “Watch them and how they go

“It’s pretty cool,” McClanahan said. “Watch them and how they go about themselves with the media, their routine, the way they work out, just pick their brains and talk to them a lot more about in-game scenarios, pitches and trying to set guys up. It’s quite a convenience to have them so close.”

McClanahan -- who is the Rays’ No. 7 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is among several talented young pitchers in a stacked Tampa Bay system, but the left-hander has turned some heads over the past four weeks, and he could become a piece to the 2020 puzzle at some point this season.

“You don’t see many 98 mph fastballs, with just unhittable breaking balls when they’re right in the zone,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash. “And that’s kind of what we’ve seen out of him. A lot to be excited about with him and a lot of the other guys.”

McClanahan, who will likely open the season at Double-A Montgomery or Triple-A Durham, got his first Grapefruit League start Wednesday night in the Rays’ 3-1 loss to the Red Sox at Charlotte Sports Park.

The University of South Florida product struck out one over 1 1/3 innings and threw 33 pitches, 20 for strikes. He also flashed his power arm from the left side, flashing 99 mph a handful of times and topping out at 100 mph. He also had to face proven big leaguers Kevin Pillar, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Experiences like Wednesday’s are what McClanahan has enjoyed in his first big league camp. He says being a part of the clubhouse will benefit him moving forward, regardless of where he starts the season.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” McClanahan said. “Going out there and pitching against Xander Bogaerts, Devers and people like that, but ultimately you want to rise to the occasion and pitch well, and I think the competition definitely makes me want to work harder and be a more complete pitcher.”

Wait for the slow-mo on this strikeout from @sugar_shaneM. 👀 pic.twitter.com/uG8aE1mPhx — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 11, 2020

Roster moves

The Rays made their second round of cuts on Wednesday, reassigning six players to Minor League camp, including right-hander Joe Ryan, the team’s No. 8 prospect.

Ryan, 23, was the Rays’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019, and the right-hander made quite the impression in his first big league camp. He pitched in four games and struck out eight over 7 1/3 innings.

The young righty compiled a 6.14 ERA in four appearances, but he showed off his potential in his last start. Ryan tossed three scoreless innings against the Braves last Saturday, striking out five.

Ryan is expected to start the season at Triple-A and could be a potential rotation piece for the Rays later this year. He finished second in the Minors last year with 183 punchouts.

Aside from Ryan, catcher Rene Pinto, 1B/OF Dalton Kelly, infielder Miles Mastrobuoni, outfielder Ryan LaMarre and right-hander Tyler Zombro also were reassigned to Minor League camp. Tampa Bay’s spring roster is down to 54.

Grapefruit League notes

• Although Tuesday was an off-day for the Rays, the team still had some action on the backfields, as Ryan Yarbrough, Tyler Glasnow and Pete Fairbanks pitched in a simulated game.

Yarbrough pitched to catcher Kevan Smith and faced Nate Lowe, Mike Zunino and Daniel Robertson. The left-hander worked four innings, throwing 60 pitches, 40 for strikes.

“His ball moves everywhere,” Cash said. “The late movement that he can create is really, really impressive. You understand why he’s had so much success in his first two seasons.”

Glasnow pitched to Zunino and faced Lowe, Smith and Robertson. Glasnow pitched three innings, throwing 50 pitches, 27 for strikes. Fairbanks also pitched to Zunino and faced Lowe, Smith and Robertson. Fairbanks pitched one inning, throwing 21 pitches, 14 for strikes.

• Blake Snell is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game on Saturday at Charlotte Sports Park.

Up next

After dealing with left shoulder soreness earlier in the spring, Brendan McKay makes his second Grapefruit League appearance -- first start -- on Thursday against the Phillies at Charlotte Sports Park. José Alvarado, Chaz Roe and Colin Poche are also slated to pitch for Tampa Bay. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET (listen live).

Juan Toribio covers the Rays for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @juanctoribio.