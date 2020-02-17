Notes: Choo's future; Andrus' position

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Shin-Soo Choo is coming to the end of his seven-year contract with the Rangers. There are no contract extensions in the works, but Choo, 37, is hoping to play beyond this season.

“I still have confidence I can play a couple of more years at a high level,” Choo said. “I still love this game. I’m still lucky to play at the Major League level. It’s still special to wear a Major League uniform, with my name and number on my back. That’s still special. I still feel that way. We’ll see.”

Manager Chris Woodward said he would like to see Choo back next season.

“I know Jon Daniels and the ownership [are] going to make that decision, but I will always fight for Choo,” Woodward said. “I truly value the person and what he can do. I still think there is a lot left physically, just the way he prepares himself and the shape he keeps himself in. I fully expect him to have a productive year, similar to last year, hopefully better. I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t pursue bringing him back.”

Choo, after being an All-Star in 2018, was good last season, hitting .265/.371/.455 with 93 runs scored, 24 home runs and 61 RBIs. In doing so, Choo proved once again that when healthy, he can produce numbers that are representative of his entire career. There has often been the feeling Choo needs to do more because of the size of the contract. But his .826 OPS last season matched his career OPS.

“I know I can play,” Choo said. “People always talk about it but I’m still here. There is a reason why I’m here. I know during the season, the offseason, there are a lot of trade rumors. That’s part of the game. I never get upset. I’m excited to stay with the same team and the same teammates. I like playing with them because this is a good team. I want to play with these guys and win a championship.”

No Andrus at third base

The Rangers did not include Elvis Andrus when listing their possible options at third base this winter. Andrus is 31 and entering his 12th season, but a position switch is not being discussed.

“Not really,” Woodward said. “It didn’t come up. It’s an idea, but there are only a few guys who I would actually move him over there for. It would have to be a pretty elite guy. The guys who were available, I wouldn’t consider moving Elvis over.

“He wants to prove he is still an elite shortstop, and he put in the work. Obviously, he has to show it out there. It didn’t really get talked about a ton. Only if it were more of a trade situation, if we got one of the elite shortstops, obviously, I would have a conversation with Elvis. But it never came up.”

Woodward said he expects Andrus to benefit from the climate-controlled conditions of Globe Life Field more than any other player.

Noteworthy

• Eli White is no longer being considered as a utility player. The Rangers have been impressed with the progress he is making offensively and want to anchor him in center field. Woodward said that if White’s bat keeps improving, he can be an “elite” center fielder.

• Woodward on his message to his team before its first full workout Monday: “I got hired to make this team a winner; Jon Daniels got hired to make this team a winner. That’s obviously the goal. We are taking it a little deeper, talking about winning every pitch, not taking one pitch off. Obviously, the goal is to win every game, but we are going to give ourselves a chance to win every pitch.”

• Left-hander Mike Minor and right-hander Corey Kluber are among the pitchers scheduled to throw live batting practice on Tuesday.