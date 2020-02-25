Notes: Akiyama, Aquino try out new roles

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Shogo Akiyama’s experience in baseball was as a center fielder in Japan while Aristides Aquino’s professional experience has been almost exclusively in right field. But on a Reds roster where versatility will be key, manager David Bell wanted to see what each player could do out of

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Shogo Akiyama’s experience in baseball was as a center fielder in Japan while Aristides Aquino ’s professional experience has been almost exclusively in right field. But on a Reds roster where versatility will be key, manager David Bell wanted to see what each player could do out of their normal comfort zone.

On Tuesday vs. the Angels during a 7-3 Cincinnati loss, Bell started Akiyama in left field while Aquino played center field. The lack of experience showed on one play -- a one-out fly ball to left-center field in the second inning by David Fletcher. The ball dropped in front of Aquino for a double.

“I know there is a possiblity that I’m going to play left field with this team. Especially with the play with Aquino, I know that communication is important,” Akiyama said via translator Luke Shinoda. “I was following routine team tactics. He called the ball first so that’s all I had to do and just check it out.”

Next batter Mike Trout followed with a flyout to left field. In windy conditions, Akiyama was able to get under the ball and make the catch at the warning track.

Aquino played only right field for the Reds last season following his Aug. 1 promotion from Triple-A Louisville. He had six games of experience as a center fielder in the Minors.

“We talked about it a lot last year, when he was there, about putting him in center field,” Bell said. “But it’s a little more difficult in the heat of a season to just throw somebody out there. He was playing so well in right. We want to see him play there some in Spring Training just so we know it’s an option. We know it is from everything we’ve heard and seen from how he moves, his instincts. But we’ll use Spring Training to get him more comfortable there.”

Akiyama vs. Ohtani

There was a significant presence of Japanese media at Tempe Diablo Stadium with each team fielding a player from that country. While Akiyama started for the Reds, the Angels used two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani as their designated hitter.

“He’s a Japanese player that’s been successful before me,” Akiyama said. “It was great that I was able to play in the same game as him.”

The two players said a brief hello to each other on the field just before the game.

"We played in the same league in Japan, so I faced him numerous times when I pitched. I know him pretty well,” Ohtani said through his translator.

No Opening Day starter, yet

A question that’s popped up periodically during camp to Bell is who Cincinnati’s Opening Day starting pitcher will be vs. the Cardinals on March 26. There’s still not an answer just yet.

In recent years, the honor often went to the starter who had the best season. Sometimes, it went to someone by default because the presumed No. 1 starter was injured. In 2020, the Reds have three No. 1-level starters in Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray and Trevor Bauer, and also have free agent acquisition Wade Miley and their longest tenured starter Anthony DeSclafani.

“It’s a strength on our team -- our starting pitching,” Bell said. “Any of our guys we’d feel comfortable with doing it. Opening Day is important. Opening Day is especially important in Cincinnati for our team. But every game is important. I don’t want to underestimate that. There are more factors than just who pitches that day. We look at the first several games and look at whatever matchup advantages we can get.

“We have the flexibility or luxury of putting any of our guys in that Opening Day spot. We’re looking at a bigger picture than one game.”

Garcia impressive with the bat

Reds shortstop prospect Jose Garcia hit two solo home runs in Tuesday’s loss. Even with the wind, both drives -- one in the fifth inning and the other in the seventh -- traveled well over the fence in left field.

Garcia, who played for Class-A Advanced Daytona last season, was ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the organization in 2019 by MLB Pipeline.

“He’s fun to watch,” Bell said. “He’s a talented young player. It will be fun to see him. We’ll be sure to get him some playing time this spring. It will be a good experience for him.”

Up next

A 2019 National League All-Star, Gray will get his first tune-up for 2020 at 3:05 p.m. ET Wednesday when the Reds host the Mariners at Goodyear Ballpark. Michael Lorenzen and Robert Stephenson are among those scheduled to be used in relief.