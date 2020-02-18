Akiyama bringing fresh approach to Reds camp

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- As new Reds outfielder Shogo Akiyama took his swings in batting practice on Tuesday, each ball that was struck by the lefty hitter generally stayed either to the middle or left side of the field. No hits were pulled into right field. Other hitters in the group

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- As new Reds outfielder Shogo Akiyama took his swings in batting practice on Tuesday, each ball that was struck by the lefty hitter generally stayed either to the middle or left side of the field. No hits were pulled into right field.

Other hitters in the group -- like Nick Castellanos and Aristides Aquino -- were pulling a few tape-measure drives over the fence with their swings. But Akiyama, the Reds’ first Japanese player, had his own approach.

“I was just trying to make contact today,” Akiyama said via translator Luke Shinoda. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing that it was flying to the left. I think I’m going to continue that for now.”

A couple of dozen Japanese media outlets had their lenses trained on Akiyama’s every move during the first full-squad workout for Cincinnati. As a former player, Reds manager David Bell has seen this type of hoopla before.

Bell was with the Mariners when Ichiro Suzuki arrived from Japan in 2001.

“It’s kind of funny thinking back,” Bell said. “Lou [Piniella] was the manager. I remember talking to him and Lou was starting [to say], ‘I kind of want to see him pull one ball.’ But Ichiro kept chopping the ball on the ground. He had his plan, his process. That helps me realize that Shogo came up in a different country, [a] different culture and [with] different techniques for preparing himself so I’m excited to learn that. Hopefully we can provide things he can learn from. Just respecting the different path we’ve all taken to get here.”

Bell recalled a lot of excitement from teammates and media when Ichiro started out. But the superstar didn’t have much in the way of results during exhibition games.

“He had his own way of preparing for the season that was very new and different from what we had experienced,” Bell said. “I don’t remember him hitting the ball out of the infield at Spring Training. Then all of a sudden, the season started and he knew exactly what he was doing.”

Before batting practice, Akiyama rotated among stations to do drills with the other outfielders for coach Jeff Pickler. While in left field, Akiyama had to make some longer runs to catch fly balls -- including two near the wall. One of them was a snow-cone grab. In center field, outfielders practiced trying to catch in-between types of line drives. Over in right field, they worked on getting balls from the ground on short hops and making quick throws.

“There were some drills that were for the first time I did, but I think I was able to warm up my body and that was the most important thing today,” Akiyama said.

When the group convened together, Akiyama was greeted with a familiar phrase by Pickler and some players.

“Arigatōgozaimashita,” was the word, which means “thank you very much,” in English.

“I’m happy everyone was able to use that and I feel welcome,” Akiyama said.

Overall, it was a smooth first day with all of his teammates.

“I was nervous, but I think it was in a good way,” Akiyama said.

Akiyama, who turns 32 on April 16, is a .301 career hitter over his nine seasons with the Seibu Lions, and is expected to be a daily on-base threat at or near the top of the lineup for the Reds.

Cincinnati, which made several significant free agent moves with an eye towards contending, signed Akiyama to a three-year, $21 million contract on Jan. 6.

“I’m just hoping to support Shogo,” Bell said. “What he’s doing, he’s absolutely up for it. It’s great timing that he chose to be here. We’re really fortunate and excited to have him. But it’s not easy what he’s doing either. We’re here to support him in any way and allow him to become the player, from a comfort standpoint, that he’s been for a long time. He’s a really good player. That’s our approach.”