Report: Reds, Akiyama agree to 3-year deal

CINCINNATI – The Reds have reached an agreement on a three-year deal with Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama, MLB Network insider Joel Sherman reported on Monday. The team has not confirmed the deal.

Nikkan Sports, a Japanese media outlet, reported earlier on Monday that the Reds and Akiyama had reached agreement on a three-year, $15 million contract, though sources told MLB.com that the bidding by the multiple teams seeking to sign Akiyama was higher than three years and $15 million by a “decent margin" and exceeded $20 million.

Previous reports mentioned the Padres and Cubs as teams interested in Akiyama, who remains in Japan and will have to travel to the United States for his physical and to finalize the deal.

Akiyama, who turns 32 on April 16, is a .301 career hitter in nine seasons with the Seibu Lions. The left-handed hitter has averaged 23 homers over his last three years. He’s been a center fielder for Seibu but appears to project more as a corner outfielder in the Major Leagues.

Shogo Akiyama's last 5 seasons in Japan:



675 PA, .419 OBP

671 PA, .385 OBP

659 PA, .398 OBP

685 PA, .403 OBP

678 PA, .392 OBP



Will be interesting to see how well that translates to MLB. — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) December 30, 2019

Akiyama would give Cincinnati a trusted center fielder behind Nick Senzel, who is working his way back from right shoulder surgery. The other outfielders on the club include Jesse Winker, Aristides Aquino and Phillip Ervin. It’s unclear how all of them will fit into the 2020 plans.

In 2019, Akiyama batted .303/.392/.471 with 20 home runs. Because of his service time in Nippon Professional Baseball, he is not subject to the expensive posting rules that currently exist for many Japanese players who want to cross over to Major League Baseball.

It’s been a busy month for president of baseball operations Dick Williams and general manager Nick Krall as they have placed a premium on trying to upgrade the lineup.

On Dec. 5, a key piece to achieve that goal came as Mike Moustakas was signed to a four-year deal worth $64 million – the largest free-agent contract completed by the Reds. On Dec. 18, the rotation was bolstered by the signing of lefty starter Wade Miley to a two-year, $15 million contract.

The addition of Akiyama -- with his track record of high on-base percentages -- could give Cincinnati a solid leadoff or No. 2 hitter if his success in Japan can translate to Major League Baseball. He would also mark the first Japanese-born player to play for the Reds.

