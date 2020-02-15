Shohei Ohtani finally got a driver's license

For better or worse, much of life in America is centered around the automobile. Getting a driver's license marks an important achievement in the lives of most teenagers, signifying a new level of freedom on the pathway to adulthood. That isn't the case everywhere. When Shohei Ohtani arrived in the

For better or worse, much of life in America is centered around the automobile. Getting a driver's license marks an important achievement in the lives of most teenagers, signifying a new level of freedom on the pathway to adulthood.

That isn't the case everywhere. When Shohei Ohtani arrived in the United States two years ago, he did not have his license. Apparently, it's not as easy to become a licensed driver in Japan, and on top of that, he never felt he needed to drive. Needless to say, life in Orange County, Calif., is much more car-centric than what he was used to.

So, this offseason, Ohtani decided to join the masses that crowd the freeways and finally get his license. Despite just recently learning how to drive, he already counts himself among the 73 percent of U.S. drivers who think they are above average.

“I’m a pretty good driver” #ShoTime has his drivers license (!!!!) pic.twitter.com/f4GOMa0h5C — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) February 15, 2020

Ohtani admitted that he hasn't yet driven on his own or taken his car out for a spin on the highway, which sort of defies belief for someone who calls Southern California home. Regardless, he clearly hasn't fully experienced all driving has to offer until he spends a couple hours in L.A. traffic.

Between his time in Tempe, Ariz., for Spring Training and Los Angeles for the regular season, it's a good bet that Ohtani will find himself driving on a highway before too long. If he's a "pretty good" driver like he says, he'll be fine.