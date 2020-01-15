WATCH LIVE: Blue Jays introduce Yamaguchi

Japanese right-hander Shun Yamaguchi, who signed a two-year, $6.35 million contract on Dec. 28, is being formally introduced in a news conference. Yamaguchi, 32, has pitched 14 professional seasons in Japan, spending the first 11 years of his career with the Yokohama BayStars before joining the Yomiuri Giants in 2017.

Japanese right-hander Shun Yamaguchi, who signed a two-year, $6.35 million contract on Dec. 28, is being formally introduced in a news conference.

Yamaguchi, 32, has pitched 14 professional seasons in Japan, spending the first 11 years of his career with the Yokohama BayStars before joining the Yomiuri Giants in 2017. Originally a reliever who developed into an effective closer for Yokohama, Yamaguchi eventually transitioned to the rotation, where he made 90 starts over his Nippon Professional Baseball career.