D-backs agree to Starling Marte trade (sources)

PHOENIX -- The D-backs have agreed to a trade with the Pirates for center fielder Starling Marte , sources told MLB.com on Monday. Along with Marte, Pittsburgh will send $1.5 million to Arizona and receive right-handed prospect Brennan Malone and shortstop prospect Liover Peguero along with $250,000 in international pool money for this year in return, per a source. Neither team has confirmed the deal or the exchange.

In MLB Pipeline's most recent ranking of the D-backs' Top 30 Prospects late last season, Malone and Peguero ranked No. 9 and 18, respectively, in Arizona's system. Pipeline will be revealing its updated rankings of every farm system in the coming weeks, and both Malone and Peguero likely would have cracked the top 10 of the new D-backs list. Both players will make the top 10 of Pittsburgh's updated ranking, as the Pirates' farm system is not considered to be as deep as Arizona's.

PROPOSED TRADE DETAILS

D-backs would get: OF Starling Marte, $1.5 million

Pirates would get: RHP prospect Brennan Malone, SS prospect Liover Peguero, $250,000 in international pool money

By acquiring Starling Marte to play center, the D-backs can play Ketel Marte primarily at second base, which is the organization’s preference.

When the offseason began, the D-backs explored different avenues to find a center fielder, including Japanese free agent Shogo Akiyama, who signed with Cincinnati. They had interest in Marte, but the Pirates' asking price was said to be too steep. Whether the price came down or the D-backs decided to increase what they were initially willing to offer isn't known.

The 31-year-old Marte has been among the most discussed trade candidates this winter as a center fielder coming off his second straight 20-homer, 20-steal season. Marte’s 120 league-adjusted OPS+ in 2019 ranked was his best since 2014, and his 23 dingers were a career best. He also compiled 2 Outs Above Average (OAA) on defense, according to Statcast.

Marte is owed $11.5 million this year, and his contract contains a $12.5 million club option (or a $1 million buyout) for 2021.

Ketel Marte enjoyed a breakout 2019 while playing more than half of his games in center field for Arizona. He suffered a stress reaction in his back that caused him to miss the final weeks of the regular season and the D-backs were hoping to lessen the wear and tear on him by moving him primarily to second base.