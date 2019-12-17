'Nat for life': Stras can etch his legacy in D.C.

WASHINGTON -- This was mere formality. Sure, Stephen Strasburg opted out of the final four years of his previous contract following October’s World Series triumph, and sure, given the nature of contract talks, it may have crossed his mind a few times in the ensuing weeks that he wouldn’t remain

WASHINGTON -- This was mere formality. Sure, Stephen Strasburg opted out of the final four years of his previous contract following October’s World Series triumph, and sure, given the nature of contract talks, it may have crossed his mind a few times in the ensuing weeks that he wouldn’t remain in D.C.

But in the grand scheme, seldom was there a real likelihood -- from either side of the negotiating table -- that Strasburg wouldn’t be given the opportunity to become “a Nat for life.”

“I became a father, I became a husband as a National,” Strasburg said at Tuesday’s press conference that formally re-introduced him and celebrated the seven-year, $245 million contract he signed during the Winter Meetings. “I’ve grown with this organization, and it’s become home to me.”

Flanked by general manager Mike Rizzo to his right and his agent, Scott Boras, to his left, Strasburg preached just how comfortable a landing spot Washington has become for him and his family. Just 10 years earlier, baby-faced and before the birth of his two daughters, one of whom just started school in the D.C. area, Strasburg said he could feel the pressure that came with being the franchise’s first No. 1 overall Draft pick.

“Looking back on 2009, it was a little nerve-wracking, to be honest,” Strasburg said. “I’m a San Diego guy, and I didn’t really know what the East Coast had to offer. But the Nationals were there from the beginning.”

Now, the Nationals will be there until the end. Strasburg will most likely have the rare distinction of serving the entirety of his career with a single franchise. It’s a path taken by his childhood idol and coach at San Diego State, Tony Gwynn.

“As much as the Nats fans who have been here since day one have grown up with the organization and continued to pass the tradition down to their kids, that’s something you want to be a part of,” Strasburg said. “That’s something that’s really cool.”

Emotions aside, Rizzo said that while he felt confident about his chances to bring back Strasburg, he had to play the “What if?” game.

“It's a little bit nerve-wracking, but we felt confident throughout the process that Stephen wanted to be here, we wanted him here and it was just kind of getting to the bottom line, which was a number that made sense for him and for us,” Rizzo said.

Strasburg re-solidifies a rotation -- one that topped the league in bWAR a year ago -- alongside Aníbal Sánchez, Patrick Corbin and Max Scherzer, who was in attendance on Tuesday to support his co-ace.

“For him to be in free agency, when you win, this is where you want to be,” Scherzer said. “You want to get the team back together and be a part of it. I'm just glad the ownership did that -- went out there and got the deal done so he could be a Nat for life.”

“[The Lerners have] built one of the best organizations throughout the league, and their commitment to winning is one of the big reasons I wanted to stay on board,” Strasburg said.

The brotherhood of the pitching staff also played a large role in Strasburg's decision to return. They helped foster a desirable culture, one he wanted to keep alive by trying to lobby Anthony Rendon, who was introduced as an Angel just days prior, to follow in his footsteps and remain a National.

“The things that we really enjoy about this game [are] the day-in and day-out grind, trying to perfect something that's almost impossible to perfect: the craft that comes with pitching,” Strasburg said. “… It's not where you stack up in history or what your legacy's going to be, what they're going to say in the record books. It's really a matter of when everything is over, what will I wish I had done? That's something that's always fueled the fire for me: the simplest things in the game of just going out there and throwing a certain pitch exactly where you want it. That's what kind of makes me tick.”

Strasburg not only provides a steady hand for the next seven years -- he has averaged nearly 150 innings over his 10-year career to this point -- but he also brings a fervor and pedigree that made Rizzo and the organization feel comfortable in handing him what had been a record deal.

His greatness has been solidified over the past few years, Rizzo said, and it’s no more apparent than when October rolls around. Strasburg has a 1.46 career ERA in the postseason in 55 1/3 innings pitched. One hundred sixty-five pitchers have thrown at least 40 postseason innings since ERA became official in both leagues in 1913. The only ones with a lower ERA than Strasburg are Mariano Rivera (0.70) and Sandy Koufax (0.95).

"I think he’s been an underappreciated superstar for a long, long time," Rizzo said.

Other than the remaining missing pieces to their roster, the only debate the Nats now face is which of their top five Cy Young Award finishers from a year ago will start on Opening Day.

They can have Scherzer, their three-time Cy Young Award winner, fan favorite and workhorse. Or they can have Strasburg, homegrown superstar, World Series MVP and, as it was solidified on Tuesday, lifelong Nat.