Mariners to open T-Mobile Park for blood drive

SEATTLE -- There are no games at T-Mobile Park for now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Mariners are opening their doors for a three-week period from April 13-May 2 to host a blood drive in conjunction with Bloodworks Northwest.

The effort to help meet blood supplies during the pandemic will be conducted by one-hour appointments in order to meet the ongoing social distancing guidelines. Only scheduled appointments will be allowed and no walk-ins, guests or people under the age of 16 are permitted onsite. Participants are reminded that bags are not allowed inside the park, and sign-ups are available on Bloodworks' website.

The Mariners will give every donor two tickets to a future game. Fans are invited to wear team colors as they participate.

The season may be on hold, but helping our community isn’t!



We've joined @BloodworksNW for a Pop-Up blood drive at @TMobilePark. Spots are very limited, so sign up now. All donors will receive two tickets to a future Mariners game. #Together4SEA



🩸 https://t.co/Wv1LRoqu20 pic.twitter.com/dxvFCo1qWq — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 9, 2020

Donors participating will go to the Ellis Pavilion just inside the third-base entrance on the street level. Free parking will be available on the plaza adjacent to the Mariners garage on the corner of Edgar Martinez Drive and Occidental St.

Appointments can be made on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT (except April 13, which will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the Seattle Mariners to keep the blood shelves stocked,” said Curt Bailey, president and CEO of Bloodworks Northwest. “The health of our community depends on donors making blood donation a regular habit. Creating this opportunity for people to donate blood at T-Mobile Park is how we keep our community safe. Our community is counting on the best fans in baseball to look after our friends, family, and neighbors by donating blood.”

Former catcher Dan Wilson, a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame, will be among the first to donate on Monday at 10 a.m. as he helps promote the program.

“This is an unprecedented time, but when there is a crisis, our community always comes together,” Wilson said. “Giving blood is something we all can do to help to meet a critical need during this national emergency. My wife, Annie, and I are grateful for the opportunity to be able to assist in some small way. My hope is everyone who is able to give blood will sign up to donate at T-Mobile Park or at a Bloodworks center close to home.”

Also supporting the effort are Mariners corporate partners Pepsi and Hempler’s Foods, both which are providing refreshments for all donors during the pop-up blood drives

Bloodworks has posted information addressing questions and concerns for blood donors on its coronavirus-centric webpage. Blood donation takes about an hour from registration to post-donation refreshment. Information about who is able to donate and locations where one can do so other than T-Mobile Park is available at BloodworksNW.org.

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.