Notes: Rangers' new village; Hearn impresses

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Rangers co-chairman Ray Davis was in camp Friday to see his team in the Cactus League opener against the Royals.

Davis also took part in the official ribbon cutting ceremony for one of the club’s many construction projects: the $12.5 million Rangers Village that can house approximately 150 Minor League players.

Davis was joined in the ceremony by Rangers chief operating officer Neil Leibman and Surprise mayor Skip Hall. Also participating were Paul Kruger, the Rangers' director of Minor League operations and Stosh Hoover, their coordinator of Arizona operations.

Kruger and Hoover were instrumental in the overall design of Rangers Village.

“I have built a lot of buildings around the United States, [and] this has got to be the easiest one I’ve built in the past 10 years,” Davis said. “I’m tickled to death with the cooperation and support we got from the city. It has been tremendous.”

Rangers Village is officially open!



The 68,280 sq. ft facility will provide housing for up to 180 Texas Rangers organizational players and staff. pic.twitter.com/Q5P6PNNg6R — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 21, 2020

The Rangers have been busy. They’re getting ready to open their $1.2 billion Globe Life Field next month next to Texas Live!, which opened in 2018, and the Live! by Loews Hotel in 2019. Last November, the Rangers opened their new academy in the Dominican Republic.

There is also the Texas Rangers/MLB Youth Academy in West Dallas -- which opened in 2017 -- and the major renovations undertaken at their Spring Training complex club.

The Rangers have quite the real estate portfolio.

“I will be glad when all the construction is over and we can get back to being a baseball team,” Davis said.

They are getting closer to the finish line. On Monday, the Rangers are moving into their executive offices at Globe Life Field.

Hearn impresses

Left-hander Taylor Hearn made his spring debut in the Rangers’ 5-4 win over the Royals and retired the side in order in the second, striking out two of the three hitters he faced. It’s the first time he has faced hitters since April 25.

That was the night he made his Major League debut in Seattle, did not get out of the first inning and suffered a sprained ligament in his left elbow. On Friday afternoon, he was throwing 96 miles per hour and getting swing-and-miss with a much sharper slider than he has shown in the past.

“Felt good,” Hearn said. “That was something I was looking forward to. It has been awhile, but everything felt good. The arm felt great, pain-free. I was pleased and happy with that. The fastball is back. It was good to see the stuff was working.”

Santana leaves with tight calf muscle

Danny Santana , starting in center field, left Friday’s game in the first inning with tightness in his left calf muscle. Santana had one at-bat, grounding out to shortstop Matt Reynolds in the top of the first and then came out of the game.

“It was pretty tight,” manager Chris Woodward said. “We didn’t want to take any chances. He just felt it tighten right out of the box.”

Other injury updates

• Left-hander Brock Burke is limited to long toss because of inflammation in his left shoulder. Assistant general manager Shiraz Rehman said there is a good possibility Burke will not be ready by the end of Spring Training.

• Catcher Robinson Chirinos is day-to-day with a mild strain in his right hamstring. First baseman/outfielder Sam Travis is expected to be sidelined for 7-10 days with a strained right hamstring.

• Left-hander Yohander Méndez has shoulder inflammation and is not expected to throw again until sometime next week. Right-hander Ariel Jurado has been dealing with some right shoulder soreness but is expected to throw live batting practice on Sunday.

He said it

“He has been great. He has really been helping me a lot. There are a lot of new pitchers on this team and he has helped me get to know them and [has been] open about sharing his knowledge. He is a great guy.” -- Chirinos, on veteran catcher Jeff Mathis

Rangers beat

• Rangers individual regular season tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT next Friday. Tickets can be purchased at www.texasrangers.com.

• Mike Minor and Corey Kluber threw live batting practice on the backfields Friday. Jordan Lyles and Kyle Gibson are scheduled to do so Saturday, while Edinson Vólquez and Lance Lynn are down for Sunday.

• Rob Refsnyder had the Rangers’ first home run of the spring with a two-run shot in the seventh inning on Friday.

Up next

Joey Gallo and Rougned Odor will be in the lineup for the Rangers when they host the Brewers at Surprise on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. CT. Gallo will be playing in his first game since July 23 as he was shut down for the final two months of the season because of surgery on his right hand. Right-hander Luke Farrell starts for the Rangers. He is competing for a spot in the bullpen after posting a 2.70 ERA in nine games at the end of last season. Also pitching for the Rangers is right-hander Nick Goody, who was acquired from the Indians in the offseason.