Watch Tigers' '84 WS clincher Sat., noon ET

Missed the replay of Kirk Gibson’s dramatic home run in Game 5 of the 1984 World Series recently? Just want to watch it again anyway and ride the emotional high that Gibby brought to a packed Tiger Stadium crowd anticipating Detroit’s first World Series title in 16 years?

Then, as Vin Scully would say, pull up a chair this Saturday afternoon, when MLB.com and Tigers.com show the deciding game of the 1984 Fall Classic at noon ET. Scully and Joe Garagiola handle the call as the Tigers finish off the Padres on an October Sunday night 26 years ago.

It’s a welcome respite as Michiganders stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic. It comes a year after the 1984 Tigers celebrated the 35th anniversary of their championship, and in a year when the Tigers are scheduled to retire Lou Whitaker’s number 1 at Comerica Park.

“We had a great run in 1984,” Whitaker said during the anniversary ceremonies last summer. “We had the time of our lives. It’s something we’ll never forget.”

“You can’t script a year any better,” Alan Trammell said.

The ending was the stuff of fairy tales. The Tigers, holding a 3-1 series lead, had ace Jack Morris lined up for a potential Game 7. Still, they badly wanted to clinch at home and avoid having to return to San Diego, where they had split the first two games of the series.

Gibson was 3-for-14 with no extra-base hits, three walks and three stolen bases through the first three games of the series. His two-run homer off Mark Thurmond put the Tigers in front in the opening inning in Game 5 before he walked and singles in the third and fifth innings off Andy Hawkins.

Gibson was visibly frustrated after striking out in the seventh inning against Craig Lefferts, but he made up for it an inning later. His three-run drive off Goose Gossage in the eighth inning sealed the win.

The scene for the latter is the stuff of October lore. While Gossage shakes his head at Padres manager Dick Williams over the notion of an intentional walk with first base open, insisting he can strike Gibson out, Tigers manager Sparky Anderson is yelling from the dugout at his hitter.

“He don’t wanna walk you,” Anderson famously proclaimed.

