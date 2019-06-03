Tigers tab 'dynamic OF' Greene with 5th pick

For the first time since 2014, the Tigers have selected a position player with their top pick in the MLB Draft. By drafting high-school outfielder Riley Greene with the fifth overall selection on Monday, they hope they’ve landed the impact hitter they’ve been seeking for years to round out their

As most mock drafts suggested, the Tigers landed the player many believe to be the best pure high-school hitter available. Greene will likely take time to develop, more than the college hitters who went elsewhere among the top picks, but the rebuilding Tigers believe he’ll be worth the wait when he arrives.

“I wanted to go to the Tigers for a long time,” Greene told MLB Network Radio after getting the call. I'm just very excited that I get to be able to go to them now.”

The Tigers, who added Arizona third baseman Nick Quintana with the 47th pick, have known about Greene’s work for a while. The son of an Orlando, Fla., area hitting instructor, Greene has a smooth left-handed swing that has been on display in summer showcases and tournaments. He won the Gatorade Player of the Year Award in Florida while batting .422 with eight home runs and 38 runs scored for Hagerty High School in Oviedo.

On the national circuit, Greene helped lead Team USA’s under-18 team to a gold medal in last year’s Pan-American Championships, slugging three home runs and scoring 18 runs.

“He’s a dynamic outfielder with a large frame and loose swing from the left side, and really knows how to find the sweet spot in a repeatable way,” Tigers scouting director Scott Pleis said in a statement. “He’s got what we call the ‘hit gene’ and matches his performance in the batter's box with highlight-reel plays in the outfield on a regular basis. All of us in the Tigers amateur scouting department are eager to see Riley reach his potential as he grows in our organization over the coming years.”

That growth will likely take longer than that of a college hitter. An example: Nicholas Castellanos, a first-round pick out of high school in 2010, was a standout hitter in the Minor Leagues, became a September callup to Detroit in ‘13 and cracked the Tigers’ Opening Day roster as their everyday third baseman in ‘14. Cameron Maybin was the Tigers’ top pick in 2005, made his Major League debut 26 months and 192 Minor League games later, and was part of the club’s unsuccessful division race down the stretch.

A similar timetable to Castellanos would put Greene a couple years behind the star-studded crop of pitching prospects that form the core of the Tigers’ rebuilding project. But taking a potentially lesser hitter to time with a wave of prospects goes against most Draft philosophies of taking the best talent available. It certainly would’ve gone against Detroit’s need for a formidable hitter in the middle of the order.

“We just have to make sure we get the right player and not get caught up in who gets there faster or who takes maybe four or five years or by a position need,” scouting director Scott Pleis warned last week. “We just have to make sure we get the right guy.”

Once University of California slugger Andrew Vaughn went to the White Sox with the third overall pick, two spots before the Tigers, the right guy became relatively easy to determine.

Greene’s 60-grade hitting on the 20-80 scale ties him for the highest grade awarded by MLB Pipeline among hitters in this year’s class, matching top pick Adley Rutchman, fellow top-five pick Andrew Vaughn and UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott -- all college hitters. The only other prep player with a 60 grade was Washington state outfielder Corbin Carroll. Greene is projected to gain power as he physically matures.

“My approach is just see ball, hit ball really,” Greene told MLB Network Radio. “It changes when there's runners on base, but it's really just see ball, hit ball, simple. Just stay [on my] back side, don't try to pull anything and if it's there, pull it. But [otherwise] just try to stay in the middle of the field.”

Greene is the first high school position player selected by the Tigers in the first round since Derek Hill went 23rd overall in 2014. Hill was an athletic phenom out of high school; his defense has been stellar on his way up the Tigers' farm system, but injuries have slowed his progress. He has much more of an offensive resume, but Greene profiles as a corner outfielder. At fifth overall, he’s the Tigers’ highest-drafted high school position player since Tony Clark went second overall in 1990.

