Tigers host virtual happy hour with Miller Lite

The Detroit Tigers and Miller Lite are excited to host a virtual happy hour on Tuesday, May 19, at 5 p.m. EST. The first 1,000 fans to join the Zoom event will have the opportunity to interact with Tigers players, alumni and staff.

Miller Lite and the Tigers have had a longstanding partnership and are excited to offer this unique opportunity to fans. During this unprecedented time, we are excited to team up with Miller Lite to connect with you, the fans!

Here is how it will work:

• Details about the happy hour will be on @Tigers Twitter and the Zoom link will be released.

• The first 1,000 fans will be placed into the happy hour and will meet the host for the event.

• During the event fans will have the opportunity to submit questions for the Tigers panel and, most importantly, talk baseball!

The Tigers and Miller Lite hope to see you on Tuesday, May 19, and don’t forget to Zoom responsibly!