Inbox: Will Mize, Manning arrive in 2020?
DETROIT -- The holidays have come and gone, and the Tigers’ first Spring Training workouts are less than a month away, set to be complete with some new faces. Thus, it’s time to dust the snow off the Tigers Inbox and open up a fresh batch of questions.
What's the Spring plan for the kids Mixed, Manning, Faedo? Will they get serious consideration to go North after ST?— PCBS (@PCBSNews19) January 17, 2020
Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Alex Faedo will be in big league camp as non-roster invites. They’ll certainly get some innings in Grapefruit League games, and given the schedule early in camp, it wouldn’t be a surprise if one or more of them gets a start -- either in the exhibition game against Southeastern University or one of the split-squad games on Feb. 23.
Despite all that, I would not expect any of them to get serious consideration for an Opening Day roster spot. The Detroit rotation is pretty close to set with the addition of Iván Nova. One of the major reasons why the Tigers added Nova and
You hate to completely rule out the possibility of a prospect cracking the rotation. After all, this is the same organization that once introduced a 20-year-old Rick Porcello into the rotation of a team that was expected to at least contend, despite Porcello having not thrown a pitch above A-ball. Then-manager Jim Leyland fought hard for that one, noting that he was clearly one of the best five starters in camp. But that was a different time in baseball, and the Tigers are clearly looking at the long-term play, moreso than in 2009.
MLB Pipeline expects Manning and Mize to arrive this year in Detroit. What would their roles and workloads look like?— Ryan Frame (@ryaniframe) January 17, 2020
Manning has proven to be durable on his way up the developmental ladder the last couple of years, including 24 starts last year at Double-A Erie. He topped 100 pitches in a game only once, but he had six outings with 95-plus, and he had four seven-inning starts. He progressed from 117 2/3 innings in 2018 to 133 2/3 innings last year, so it’s reasonable to expect him to get at least 150 innings this season between Triple-A Toledo and, hopefully, Detroit.
Mize will be an interesting situation, not just because he was shut down in mid-August last year but because it wasn’t his first bout of struggles down the stretch in a season. He essentially alternated good outings with subpar ones after coming back from the injured list in July, and he ended up with fewer innings for the season (109 1/3) than he had his final year at Auburn (114 2/3). The Tigers will want to figure this out, and it wouldn’t be a shock if they’re careful with him early on to see if it helps him for the stretch run -- whether he’s in Toledo or Detroit by then.
Does Jordan Zimmermann make it to the end of the season as a starter in the rotation?— Jordy (@JordyCeeLIVE) January 17, 2020
Considering this is the last year of
Going to take in some Spring Training games this year, first time in a decade. Can you suggest a few players we should be excited to check out?— Dawn (@TDreamer7) January 17, 2020
Mize, Manning and Tarik Skubal are the obvious ones. Isaac Paredes is one to watch among position players; expect Tigers coaches to get a good look at him after his solid winter campaign in Mexico. Wladimir Pinto could be a fun watch out of the bullpen with his velocity, body frame and throwing motion. He might throw some pitches to the backstop, but he’ll throw hard.
Is Riley Greene invited to spring training?— Dave McNeill (@HarleyDavey) January 17, 2020
Riley Greene is not a Spring Training invite, but he could still get an appearance in a Grapefruit League game or two as an extra player if the Tigers so choose.
How convinced are you that the Tigers are really done tearing down and have moved to buliding up?— Dave Menard (@flwingnut) January 17, 2020
Well, realistically, the Tigers don’t have that much left to tear down.
As far as building up, that’s about to happen on the pitching side in-house.
