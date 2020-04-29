TogetherDetroit: Little Caesars, Tigers Team Up

During the coronavirus pandemic, the toll on our healthcare workers has been extreme. From unthinkable hours, to sacrificing the ability to see their own families so that they can work on the front lines, healthcare workers deserve a big thank you. Little Caesars, a proud partner of the Detroit Tigers,

On April 6, the organization announced their “Pie it Forward” initiative in conjunction with their pledge to donate and deliver a million pizzas to healthcare workers and first responders across the country. Customers who choose to pie it forward can donate a pizza to their local hospitals, police and fire departments. On April 18, the company announced that customers had donated 40,000 pizzas through the pie it forward program and on April 22 the number was up to 75,000.

We will be donating & delivering a million pizzas to healthcare workers & first responders across the country over the coming weeks! Starting 4/13 customers can also “Pie it Forward” & donate a pizza to their nearby hospitals, police, & fire departments via our app at checkout. pic.twitter.com/a7aw5cVBTd — Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesars) April 6, 2020

As Little Caesars was delivering pizzas all over the country to frontline workers, the Tigers joined in on the effort, teaming up to show their gratitude for Michigan healthcare workers. On April 22, nearly 6,000 healthcare workers at McLaren Hospital locations across Michigan received over 1,450 Little Caesars pizzas as a token of appreciation for all they are doing.

Little Caesars teamed up with the @tigers yesterday to #PieItForward to 6,000 healthcare workers across the state of Michigan in 14 cities as part of our 1 million donation of pizzas to healthcare workers and first responders across the USA! pic.twitter.com/8t8zL7Z5gh — Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesars) April 23, 2020

“We are very appreciative that two such outstanding Michigan icons as the Detroit Tigers and Little Caesars recognize the commitment and courage of our healthcare workers in rising up to this challenge,” said Phil Incarnati, President/CEO of McLaren Health Care. “We thank both organizations for their support of our valued employees who have been at the forefront every day caring for patients throughout this COVID-19 crisis.”

For Little Caesars President and CEO Dave Scrivano, this gesture was the least the company could do for those working tirelessly during this pandemic.

"Hospital staff and first responders are working around the clock to help keep us safe and healthy, and they are true heroes,” Scrivano said. “As a family company, we want to thank all of them in the best way we know how -- by delivering a wholesome meal."

As we continue to navigate this unprecedented time, the Tigers are honored to highlight our partners, such as Little Caesars, and their efforts to show our healthcare workers and those on the front lines how grateful we are for them.

#TogetherDetroit